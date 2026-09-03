Rangers-Rays Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

The runway to catch up with the Houston Astros in the American League West is getting shorter for the Texas Rangers. The next series is a big one.

The Rangers (69-71) are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) in a four-game series that starts on Thursday at Globe Life Field. While the Rays are on a glide path to a playoff berth, the Rangers need to continue a streak that started in July to keep pace for a playoff berth.

Texas has won its last six home series, dating back to late July. The Rangers have been one of the best home teams in baseball and if they want to make the playoffs, their best path is to keep dominating at GLF, where they are 38-30 and have 13 games remaining in Arlington.

Texas will have to counter that with Tampa Bay’s work on the road, where it is 36-31 entering the series. Plus, the Rays will start at least three pitchers with an ERA of 3.19 or lower.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33; Rays: Rays.TV

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Rays: Rays.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rays: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Probable Pitchers

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01) vs. Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.19)

Friday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-10, 4.44) vs. Rays RHP Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99)

Saturday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-9, 4.00) vs. Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.95)

Sunday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.31) vs. Rays TBA

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation), RHP Payton Gray (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: vs. Tampa Bay, Sept. 3-6; at Seattle, Sept. 8-10; at Arizona, Sept. 11-13; vs. Boston, Sept. 15-17; vs. Toronto, Sept. 18-20; vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.