Rangers Magic Number: Texas in Striking Distance Entering Key Series with Rays

The Texas Rangers squandered an opportunity to sweep the worst team in the American League West on Wednesday.

The Athletics bombarded the Rangers, 9-2, even though they were behind 2-0 early in the game. Former Rangers catcher Jonah Heim was one of three Athletics to hit a home run off the Rangers.

After two games of great offense, the Rangers’ bats went quiet after a leadoff home run by Ezequiel Duran and a solo home run by Justin Foscue in the second inning. The Rangers ended up with eight hits, grounded into two double plays, stranded six baserunners and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

But the Rangers don't have much time to mourn a missed opportunity because they host the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series that begins on Thursday.

Here is where the Rangers stand in the AL West race and the race for the final AL wild card berth entering Thursday’s action.

AL West Race

Houston Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: 71-69

Rangers: 69-71 (two games back)

Astros Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 21

The Astros had the best possible day on a Wednesday. The Rangers lost to the Athletics in the afternoon, so Houston knew it had a chance to add a game to its lead in the division. It took nearly the entire game, but the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox, 2-0. That not only boosted the Astros’ lead back to two games, but it cut their magic number to 21. The magic number drops every time the Astros win or the Rangers lose.

The Astros wrap up their series with the White Sox on Thursday and then host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series starting on Friday. The Astros have nine more games against division leaders this season. Their final week of the season is on the road at Seattle and the Athletics.

AL Wild Card Race

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland: 70-69

Texas: 69-71 (1.5 games behind)

Baltimore: 69-71 (1.5 games behind)

Toronto: 69-71 (1.5 games behind)

Magic Numbers

Cleveland: 22

Texas: 23

Baltimore: 23

Toronto: 23

The only team that had a good day on Wednesday was Toronto. The Blue Jays throttled the guardians, 11-0, to ensure that three teams would be within 1.5 games of the final wild card berth. Texas and Baltimore were unable to take advantage of that good fortune. As the Rangers lost to the Athletics, the Orioles lost to the Colorado Rockies. Even though the Guardians lost, their magic number dropped by one because both Texas and Baltimore lost.

Cleveland will wrap up its series with Toronto on Thursday. After that, the Guardians play four games in three days at Detroit, including a doubleheader on Friday. Baltimore returns home to host the Boston Red Sox on Friday while the Blue Jays are in Kansas City. The Rangers will play the Blue Jays in their final homestand on Sept. 18-20. It’s not clear if that series will matter. But given the current race, it could.