Should Rangers Pursue Trade Deadline Reunion with Former Farmhand?

The Texas Rangers have a problem at catcher. It’s significant enough for the franchise to consider their options at the trade deadline.

Both Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka are on the injured list. Jansen may need surgery on his right forearm, which would end his season. Higashioka has a flexor tendon issue. The Rangers’ catching tandem is Elias Diaz, who has been serviceable offensively, and Austin Wynns, who is a good glove but a light hitter.

In the future, the Rangers have one significant catcher in the pipeline in 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore, who is now at Double-A after two years of injuries and underperforming.

Texas now needs some help at catcher, but it can’t play at the top of the market. The Rangers may not have to, thanks to a recent report of a catcher that could hit the market that has Texas ties.

The Catcher That Could Solve Some Problems

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Miami Marlins would be “open” to trading Liam Hicks. If the name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason — he used to be in the Texas minor league system.

The Rangers drafted him in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Arkansas State. He made steady progress in the system and showed off a solid bat, something that’s hard to find in a catcher these days. But, at the trade deadline in 2024, the Rangers parted with him to acquire a Major League catcher, Carson Kelly.

In hindsight, the Rangers should have held onto Hicks. Catcher has been a sore spot when it comes to organizational depth for Texas and given the current situation, Hicks would be a great addition.

He ended up in Miami because the Tigers — who had their own top prospect in Dillon Dingler — left Hicks unprotected in the Rule 5 draft later that year and the Marlins picked him.

With Miami he’s been at the MLB level since the start of the 2025 season and this year, he’s been in a groove at the plate. He’s slashed .282/.359/.439 with 14 home runs and 60 RBI. He’s played at designated hitter, first base and catcher this season for two reasons. First Miami doesn’t have an everyday first baseman. Second, the organization has great depth at catcher.

Another first-round pick, Joe Mack is in his rookie season. Brian Navarreto is a solid back-up. Last year’s rookie sensation, Agustin Ramirez, is at Triple-A working on his defense. Hicks is, suddenly, expendable.

He could solve the Rangers’ catching problem, both short-term and long-term. He would also satisfy the need for a right-handed bat. Texas should consider making the call.