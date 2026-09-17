Rangers Set Lineup Seeking Sweep of Red Sox, Sole Possession of AL West Lead

Thursday could be a big night for the Texas Rangers. If things work right, it could be the night they climb back into the American League West lead by themselves.

The Rangers (76-76) enter the final game of their three-game series with the Boston Red Sox (82-70) looking for a sweep of a team on a glide path toward a wild card playoff berth. The Rangers need the wins more than the Red Sox and Texas has played with a sense of urgency that has carried over from the end of their last road trip. The Rangers have won their last four games dating back to Saturday in Arizona.

That hot streak, combined with a slump by the Houston Astros, put the two teams in a tie for the division lead after Wednesday's action. The Rangers know what they must do. The Astros (76-76) own the head-to-head tiebreaker, so Texas must be one game clear of Houston when the season ends to win the division, clinch the No. 3 playoff berth and host a wild card series.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of subplots. First, the Rangers are opting to go with Tyler Alexander as their opener on Thursday after originally naming Cody Bradford as the starting pitcher. How the Rangers will align their pitching staff from there remains unclear, but they have at least four fresh arms to work with.

Second, will Joc Pederson be in the lineup at designated hitter? The Rangers are facing right-hander Sonny Gray but Peterson revealed earlier this week he has a small fracture in his left hand. Whether he hits or not will depend on how much the swelling has gone down, but he wants to play through the injury with less than 10 games remaining in the season and a playoff berth at stake.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 17, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3B Ezequiel Duran

SS Corey Seager (L)

DH Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Danny Jansen

CF Evan Carter (L)

Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Red Sox: NESN; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270; Red Sox: WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP)

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers LHP Tyler Alexander (5-2, 3.38) vs. Red Sox RHP Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.76)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Seager: Seager has been OK against Gray in the past — a .250 batting average with one RBI in 12 at-bats. But has Gray faced Seager at a hotter moment for the left-hander? Seager is batting .310 in his last seven games with two home runs and seven RBI. He’s hit five home runs in his last 15 games. He has six hits in his last three games.

Brandon Nimmo: This is a good matchup for Nimmo, who hits left-handers and right-handers equally well. In 16 at-bats against Gray he’s batting .313 with two RBI. He’s also in a groove overall, as he’s batting .296 in his last seven games.

Josh Jung: The Rangers must be happy with how he’s hitting his return to the lineup. He is batting .333 in his last seven games (which includes pre-IL games) but has five hits and a walk in his last three games. He’s coming off a 3-for-5 game against Boston on Wednesday.