Rangers Set Lineup at Home Ahead of Series Opener Against Red-Hot Red Sox

It is truly baffling what has come to be of the American League this season, as it has been a mediocre turtle race to the regular-season finish line. While it felt like eventually teams would start to pull away and figure it out, that never happened.

That being said, there are quite a few teams that hover around .500, and below that are still in the hunt for the final wild card spot. But the AL West has been even more of a dumpster fire, and that is why the Texas Rangers, who are two games under that threshold, are only a game behind the Houston Astros for the division.

However, the Rangers have a pretty tough series they need to survive if they want to overcome their in-state rivals, as the Boston Red Sox are coming to town, who are arguably one of the best teams in baseball over the last couple of months.

At the absolute very least, Texas cannot get swept on their home field, as this is the final team they will face that doesn't currently have a winning record, and it all starts Tuesday night with Jacob deGrom on the mound.

Starting Lineup for the Series Opener at Globe Life

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a home run against the Rays. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The future member of the Hall of Fame has been absolute nails as of late. Over his last three starts, deGrom has had three quality starts, going a combined 19 innings with two earned runs, one walk, and 27 strikeouts. The Rangers will need him to be on his game for this one.

2B Justin Foscue SS Corey Seager 3B Josh Jung 1B Jake Burger RF Brandon Nimmo LF Wyatt Langford CF Ezequiel Duran DH Elias Diaz C Danny Jansen

Ahead of Tuesday night's action, the team announced that they could be getting reinforcements soon, as Michael Helman is finally heading to Triple-A on a rehab assignment. Helman has been on the dreaded injured list since the middle of June after he was struck by a pitch on his hand that led to multiple fractures.

But this is a huge step in the right direction, and if all goes well, it is not far-fetched to say that he could rejoin the team before the month is up.

Rangers transaction for Tuesday:



-INF/OF Michael Helman sent to Round Rock (AAA) on injury rehab assignment — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) September 15, 2026

The Rangers went on a few brutal skids that definitely put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Luckily, the Astros have had their fair share of struggles as of late, which means their destiny is still in their hands.

Once they are done with this series against the Red Sox, they will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets before heading on their last road trip to take on a struggling Minnesota Twins ballclub. Texas needs to keep winning games, and that starts Tuesday night against Boston and one of the best pitchers there is on the mound.