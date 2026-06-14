Rangers Set to Lose Another Outfielder as Michael Helman Suffers Injury

The Boston Red Sox hit Texas Rangers outfielder Michael Helman with a pitch on Saturday. It proved costly.

Helman was hit on his hand by a pitch from Boston reliever Tyron Guerrero in the eighth inning on Saturday. He remained in the game and took his base but was lifted from the game the following inning for a defensive replacement.

After the game, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker all but said Helman was heading for the injured list.

“Unfortunately, he has multiple fractures in at least one finger, if not two,” Schumaker said to Rangers Sports Network. “We’re going to get more X-rays later today and tomorrow, but he’s gonna be out for a bit. It got him pretty good.”

Texas will likely make the move a few hours before game time on Sunday. The Rangers and Red Sox are playing a night game on NBC/Peacock as MLB’s Sunday Night Baseball offering, giving Texas more time to get a replacement to Boston.

Michael Helman’s Season to Date

Texas Rangers center fielder Michael Helman. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It’s not clear how much time Helman would miss and Schumaker didn’t elaborate on the severity. Helman started at center field for Evan Carter, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with oblique tightness after he made a diving catch in Friday’s game. Texas also didn’t have shortstop Corey Seager in the lineup as he recovers from the aftereffects of a collision at home plate in Kansas City on Thursday.

Helman failed to make the opening day roster coming out of spring training and was promoted on May 18 due to an injury. In 15 games he slashed .167/.235/.300 with one home run and two RBI. He was not optioned back to Round Rock after Seager and outfielder Wyatt Langford were activated last week due to his defense and versatility. In addition to the outfield, he can also play second base.

Helman joined the Rangers last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gave them a brief jolt last summer, as he played in 38 games and slashed .232/.290/.455 with five home runs and 20 RBI. One of those home runs was the Rangers’ only grand slam of 2025.

As for who the Rangers bring up to replace him, the obvious candidate is Alejandro Osuna, who was optioned back to Round Rock when Seager and Langford were activated. Osuna was not in the Round Rock lineup on Saturday, which was released about an hour before gametime and after Helman was injured.