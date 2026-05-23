Rangers Notes: Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford Taking Important Steps to Return

Before Friday’s game, Wyatt Langford played catch and took batting practice. Those were great signs for the Texas Rangers.

Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported on both Langford and Corey Seager, the latter of which went on the injured list earlier this week with lower back inflammation.

Langford said he needs a week of work playing catch and taking batting practice before he can go on a rehab assignment. That means he won’t be back in May. But, he did say something encouraging to McFarland.

“It’s much healthier now than it was when I was trying to come back the first time,” Langford said.

Langford has been on the 10-day injured list since April 22 with a right forearm strain. He was playing a rehab game in Arizona on April 30 in preparation for a return when he felt tightness in the arm and left the game. Texas shut him down for a week after that. He was slashing .238/.274/.363 with one home run and four RBI at the time of the injury.

Seager jogged and did a workout in the weight room at Angel Stadium, per McFarland. Seager is eligible to return when Texas returns home on Monday to face the Houston Astros. But he said that needs to track how his back reacts to workouts before he can start doing baseball activities. That indicates that Seager hasn’t started swinging a bat yet.

Seager was slashing .179/.286/.353 with seven home runs and 20 RBI before he went on the injured list on Monday.

Cody Freeman in Frisco

Before Friday’s game, the Rangers transferred infielder Cody Freeman’s rehab assignment from the ACL Rangers to Double-A Frisco. He started on Friday, as he batted second and played second base. He went 0-for-3 before he was removed from the game after the fifth inning. The Rangers typically don’t play a Major Leaguer on a rehab assignment the entire game in his first context.

Brandon Nimmo Returned

Got all of that one 💪



Brandon Nimmo's solo home run gets the Rangers on the board!@RangersSNtv | #MLB pic.twitter.com/kmo4jtwH4t — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) May 23, 2026

After leaving Wednesday’s game against Colorado with a recurrence of tightness in his right hamstring, Brandon Nimmo was back in the lineup. More importantly, he was back in right field.

He hit a home run in the fourth inning off Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez.

The last time he had tightness in the hamstring, he came back two days later and had a recurrence in Detroit in cold weather. For the next several games the Rangers managed his workload and put him at designated hitter. This was an encouraging sign that Nimmo’s recurrence in Colorado was less serious than the first two occurrences.

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