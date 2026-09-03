Rangers Set Probable Pitchers for Home Showdown with Tampa Bay Rays

The Texas Rangers have won their last six home series, which is their longest street at Globe Life Field. Now comes the hard part.

The Rangers (69-71) head into their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with several things on the line. The streak of course, but also their standing in the American League West division race and the AL wild card race.

Texas was unable to get back to .500 on Wednesday as they fell to the Athletics which stopped a potential series sweep. But taking three out of four from the Rays (83-55) would not only extend their home series streak but it would allow them to keep pace with the Houston Astros in the division and the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card race.

The Rays are almost certain to make the playoffs. But they can't coast when it comes to the AL East lead. They are only 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees and winning the division would give the Rays homefield advantage throughout the American League playoffs. The Rays have won seven of their last 10 games and have arranged their rotation to ensure that their best starters face the Rangers.

Rangers-Rays Probables

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the probable pitchers for the four-game series with the Rays that starts on Thursday.

Thursday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01) vs. Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3,19)

Friday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-10, 4.44) vs. Rays RHP Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99)

Saturday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-9, 4.00) vs. Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.95)

Sunday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.31) vs. Rays TBA

Quantrill was named the Rangers’ August player of the month by the media that covers the team and in his last seven games he is 3-2 with a 1.49 ERA. He has won two of his last three starts and has gone at least six innings in each of those starts. He has won his last two starts at home.

Rocker has been a better pitcher at home than he has been on the road this season. The right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA in his last seven starts, with 38 strikeouts and 19 walks. He only went three innings in his last start against Milwaukee, as he gave up four hits, two earned runs and four walks against seven strikeouts.

deGrom is coming off a dominant outing against the Athletics on Monday, as he gave up one hit in seven innings and struck out eight. In his last seven starts he is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 13 walks. He has allowed two hits in his last two home starts.

Gore claimed a victory in his last start against the Athletics on Tuesday. He went 5.1 innings, allowed five hits and four walks against four strikeouts. In his last seven games he is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA with 42 strikeouts and 16 walks. He's given up just one earned run in his last two home starts.