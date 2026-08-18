Three Critical Rangers Matchups as Lineup Set for Nationals Series Opener

The American League wild card race could be one for the history books and the Texas Rangers are one of seven different players for the prize.

Yes, that's right, entering Tuesday's action there are seven teams within two games of the final wild card berth in the American League.

The New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox have a cushy enough lead to feel comfortable with claiming the first two spots. After that it's a complete free for all.

The Rangers (61-64) are tied for the final spot with the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers. After the Orioles lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, the Rangers temporarily moved into the final spot based on their tiebreaker with the Orioles. But after the Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, it became a three-way tie and the Orioles moved back into the final spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays (61-64) are one-half game back. The Minnesota Twins (60-65) and the Cleveland Guardians are each a game back. The Seattle Mariners (59-66) are two games back. Not a single team in this race is above .500.

Texas has six games this week three against the nationals and three more against the Los Angeles Angels, who took three out of four from the Rangers in Anaheim last week. The Rangers have another opportunity to make up ground in both the wild card race and the American League West division race, where they're just two games behind the Houston Astros (63-62).

The Rangers received some good news behind the plate on Tuesday when they activated Danny Jansen from the 60-day injured list. He had been sidelined since early June with a right forearm strain. The injury cost him missing 64 games before returning to the active roster.

Rangers Lineup for Aug. 18, 2026

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

DH Juston Foscue

C Danny Jansen

3B Cody Freeman

CF Evan Carter (L)

RHP Cal Quantrill

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Nationals: Nationals.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Naitonals: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.44) vs. Nationals LHP Jackson Kent (0-0, 6.75)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wyatt Langford: With a left-hander on the mound, Texas is likely to put Langford in the leadoff spot. But he’s been sputtering of late. He’s slashing .143/.311/.286 with three home runs and 10 RBI in his last 15 games. Go back 30 games and it’s a .216 average. The Rangers need him to break the slump.

Justin Foscue: His splits against left-handed pitching will land him in the lineup somewhere. Against left-handers he’s slashing .292/.370/.551, with a batting average that is more than .100 points better than his average against right-handers. It’s a matchup that makes him unbenchable.

Brandon Nimmo: So which right fielder will the Rangers get this week? He slashed .222/.276/.259 in his last seven games with a home run and two RBI. In his last 30 games he’s slashed .310/.366/.496 with four home runs and 15 RBI. Texas needs that Nimmo this week.