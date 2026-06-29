Rangers to Sign Chris Paddack to Short Up Starting Rotation Depth

In a sign that the Texas Rangers need additional help in the starting rotation, they are near signing Chris Paddack to a free agent deal on Monday.

The talks were first reported by Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required). The deal was pending a physical.

The Rangers have been down a starting pitcher for more than a week after Jack Leiter was moved to the 15-day injured list and had left ankle surgery. Texas went with a bullpen game in Leiter’s rotation spot and will throw another bullpen game on Monday to give Jacob deGrom an extra day to rest.

Chris Paddack’s Season

Miami Marlins pitcher Chris Paddack. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Paddack’s signing is recognition that the Rangers need the coverage in the rotation in the short term, even if he is enduring one of the worst seasons of his career.

The Miami Marlins signed him in the offseason to be a veteran backstop for a rotation that they expected to be young. Paddack never really gave the Marlins anything.

He went 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA with the Marlins in seven games (six starts). Miami designated him for assignment on May 5 and released him on May 10. The Cincinnati Reds signed him on May 13, also desperate for rotation depth. He went 0-2 with a 6.04 ERA in six games (three starts) for the Reds before he was designated for assignment on June 22. He became a free agent two days later.

Paddack’s best season was his rookie year in 2019, when he went 9-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts for the San Diego Padres. That's relevant because in 2019 current Rangers manager Skip Schumaker was the Padres’ first base coach. So, he has seen Paddack at his best. He just hasn’t been at his best for some time.

His signing comes at a time in which left-hander Jordan Montgomery is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He had his second rehab game last weekend, but he is likely a month away from being able to help the Rangers rotation.

Leiter is likely out until August. Even though Texas called up top prospect and starter Winston Santos last week, he has yet to pitch for the Rangers.

At some point, paddock is going to pitch. The only question is when. The Rangers don't have an off day until Friday and have sketched out their probables through Wednesday's game in Cleveland.