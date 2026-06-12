Rangers-Red Sox Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers head to Boston to face the Red Sox sitting at .500 for the first time since May 1.

The Rangers (34-34) finally climbed that mountain in their 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday. Before that, the Rangers were one game under .500 six times after May 1, when they were 16-16, and failed to get back to .500 six times until they won over the Royals.

The move to .500 coincides with a hot streak, the hottest of the season for the Rangers. After falling to 25-31 after a 5-1 loss to Houston on May 28, the Rangers have won four straight series and have gone 9-3 in their last 12 games. They’re still behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West but are well within striking distance.

Boston (27-39) is teetering on the brink of irrelevancy in the AL East, 13.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and six games back in the Wild Card. Boston may be selling at the trade deadline. Texas could be scouting the Red Sox as much as playing them this weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Where: Fenway Park, Boston

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33, can be streamed on Victory+; Red Sox: NESN

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Red Sox: NESN

Sunday: 6:20 p.m. — TV: Rangers: NBC/Peacock+; Red Sox: NBC/Peacock

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Red Sox: WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM (SP), WESX 1230 AM (SP)

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Jack Leiter (3-5, 4.69) vs. Boston RHP Sonny Gray (7-1, 3.20)

Saturday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.18) vs. Boston LHP Rangers Suarez (2-3, 3.18)

Sunday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-7, 4.26) vs. Boston LHP Connelly Early (5-4, 3.30)

Key Matchups

Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Wilyer Abreu (BOS) vs. Leiter, one RBI, four at-bats.; vs. Eovaldi, .429 average, two home runs, two RBI.

Brandon Nimmo (TEX) vs. Gray, .385 average, 2 RBI in 13 at-bats.

Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) vs. deGrom, .500 average in two at-bats.

Elias Diaz (TEX) vs. Suarez, .278 average, RBI in 18 at-bats; Only Rangers hitter who has faced Early, one home run, two RBI in three at-bats.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Jalen Beeks. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement), LHP Jalen Beeks (lower back spasms).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Rangers June Schedule

vs. Minnesota, June 15-16, 18; vs. San Diego June 19-21; at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.

Note: Rangers-Twins do not play on June 17 due to World Cup game at AT&T Stadium.