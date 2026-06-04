Rangers Top International Signee Blasts Two Home Runs in Dominican Summer League

They can't all be like Sebastian Walcott. Or, can they?

While the Texas Rangers are waiting for their No. 1 overall prospect and Bahamas native to return from elbow surgery later this year, the organization is turning its attention to its minor league affiliates across the country and across the Caribbean.

The Dominican Summer League began play earlier this week and for prospects that signed international contracts with the Rangers in January, this is usually their first stop on their road to the majors.

One of those players was Elian Rosario, a 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic who was considered one of the top players in the 2026 international class. In his second game in the DSL, he batted like it.

Elian Rosario’s Huge Game

17-year-old Elian Rosario showing off the power to start his pro career 💪



The 2026 International signee crushed TWO homers in his second Dominican Summer League game. pic.twitter.com/9JYgthePuc — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) June 3, 2026

Against the Seattle Mariners DSL team, the right-handed hitting Rosario blasted two home runs in the same game. That pushed his slash for two games to .500/.500/1.200 with two home runs and seven RBI across 10 at-bats. He also has a double.

When Baseball America (subscription required) rated the international class before the beginning of the signing period in January, the well-respected publication ranked or Rosario as the No. 9 overall prospect. With that, became a significant bonus. To land him, the Rangers signed him to a $2.5 million signing bonus, nearly one third of their overall international signing bonus pool.

Right now, Rosario is listed as a shortstop. The Rangers have a long pipeline of middle infielders, which includes Walcott, who was their most significant international signing in 2023. It's possible Rosario could make a position change at some point, perhaps to third base or even the outfield. But at 17 years old, he has a long way to go. Most international prospects need four to five years to be in position for a Major League call up. And that's if everything goes right.

Everything was going right for Walcott. In three seasons he went from the DSL to Double-A Frisco and positioned himself for a potential debut at Triple-A Round Rock this year. That was before he tore a ligament in his elbow during spring training that required UCL surgery.

The hope is that Walcott can begin rehabbing later this year and, potentially, play in a few minor league games before the season ends. Texas believes Walcott should be healthy and ready to resume progress toward a Major League job in 2027.

Texas hopes to be saying the same thing about Rosario three or four years from now. The way he's batting in the Dominican, he's getting everyone's attention.