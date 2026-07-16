Top Rangers Prospect Already Making Noise in Rehab Assignment

When Sebastian Walcott, the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Texas Rangers' organization, went down with an arm injury that forced him to undergo elbow surgery before the season, everybody was disappointed.

While it wasn't expected that Walcott would appear on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, there was some expectation that he'd find a way onto the big-league club at some point during the 2026 season. The unfortunate injury pushed that timeline back.

Now that ailment is in the past. Walcott began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League this past week, and he's already making a major impact.

In just his second appearance with the ACL Rangers, Walcott ripped a leadoff home run. He also recorded a single in the contest. The day before, he smoked a double. Yes, it's only rookie ball, but it's still encouraging that Walcott has retained the pop that skyrocketed him to the top of prospect lists at just 20 years old.

It's the Rangers' hope that he continues to progress and make his way back to the upper levels of the minors so he can be ready to help the big-league club at some point in the near future.

Could Walcott Make His Debut in 2026?

Texas Rangers player Sebastian Walcott. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There's no way to get into the heads of the Rangers' front office as it pertains to how quickly they want Walcott to arrive in Arlington, but the short answer to whether he'll make his MLB debut this season is probably no.

Simply put, Walcott needs to get some more reps under his belt in the minor leagues — proving the elbow injury didn't severely impact his ability to perform — before he makes the otherworldly jump to the majors.

MLB is just a different beast compared to Triple-A and the other levels of the minors, so it's crucial that he plays well there before attempting to help an organization that desires to win championships.

That being said, there is precedent for the Rangers calling up a youngster during the stretch run of the season. In 2023, Texas called up Evan Carter late in the year. We all know how that went. Carter was one of the team's best players the rest of the way, and without him, it wouldn't have been possible for the club to win its first World Series in franchise history. Could Walcott repeat that feat?

For one, the situation is very different. Carter was fully healthy in 2023, while Walcott is rehabbing from an injury that's kept him off the field for months. Additionally, the Rangers don't need to rush him. Everything is going from OK to great at the big-league level at the moment. There's no need to make things more difficult for Walcott by forcing him to adapt to the grind at this point in his recovery.

Either way, Walcott's future is bright. Should he continue to progress, there's no doubt that the bright lights of Globe Life Field are in his near future.