Rangers Trade Deadline Big Board: Ranking the Best Fits by Need, Cost & Likelihood

The Texas Rangers entered the final week before the MLB trade deadline with a 2.5 game lead in the American League West.

That might be good enough for president of baseball operations Chris Young to start seriously looking at the market. In a relatively wide-open American League, where there's no one single dominant team, the Rangers might not need to add that much to make a jump.

For now, here’s a primer on what the Rangers need, what it might cost and the likelihood of addressing key areas.

Starting Pitching

Washington Nationals pitcher Zack Littell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Need: Low/Medium

It could be argued the Rangers have a trade deadline acquisition already on the roster in Jordan Montgomery. The left-hander, who is key to the Rangers winning the 2023 World Series, was signed this offseason to a $2 million deal to continue his Tommy John rehab.

He declared himself ready to pitch when he returned from his last rehab game on Saturday. The Rangers haven't decided on the next step. But if he’s activated before Aug. 3, that makes him about as good a trade deadline acquisition as the Rangers will get.

Left-hander Cody Bradford, who had elbow surgery last year, needs a couple more rehab starts. Jack Leiter, who had ankle surgery in June, has not been ruled out for the season.

Cost: Cheap

This will be a common theme for the Rangers. They don't intend to take on much payroll in trade. If they go looking for a starter it will be on the cheap. That also includes what they give up. Texas is unlikely to give up a Top 30 prospect for a starting pitcher.

Options

The Rangers could seek a reunion with Tyler Mahle or Max Scherzer, who are on relatively cheap deals but have not pitched well this year. Washington’s Zack Littell or Baltimore’s Dean Kremer could be options. That’s the pool the Rangers will be swimming in.

Likelihood: Low

If Montgomery is healthy, the Rangers will roll the dice that their 2023 World Series hero can be effective for two months. Plus, with Bradford close to activation and Leiter still an option, Texas could have enough starting pitching to get to the finish line.

Bullpen

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Anthony Bender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Need: High

The Rangers have done a good job the past few years putting together bullpens on the cheap. But the unit is stretched thinner than it was at this time last year. That's because nearly half the bullpen is made-up of rookies. They’re talented, but they haven’t been in this position before.

The Rangers have three leverage relievers they can truly count on —All Star closer Jacob Latz, right-handed set-up man Jakob Junis and left-hander Tyler Alexander, who can fill multiple bullpen roles.

The Rangers need more single inning arms that can the ball to Latz in the ninth inning with the lead. If the Rangers are going to spend significant capital, this is where they'll do it.

Cost: Inexpensive

This is an area where the Rangers could find considerable value. That's because the Rangers have a certain profile of reliever, so they don’t have to shop at the top of the market. Sure, getting San Diego closer Mason Miller would be great long-term. But the cost is too high.

Texas will look for strike throwers that can fill the zone, have good swing-and-miss stuff and have high ground ball rates. That allows the Rangers to control cost in terms of salary and what they give up in return.

Options

Inside the Rangers wrote about give options earlier this week. All were on the inexpensive side, with the Rangers picking up less than $3 million in salary for each in the final two months of the season. That included a potential reunion with former left-hander Brock Burke, who is having a great season in Cincinnati.

Along with that list, Texas could see a reunion with former All-Star closer Kirby Yates, Mets reliever Brooks Raley and Miami reliever Pete Fairbanks, a former Rangers farmhand who may now be unnecessary in Miami after their extended losing streak. Fellow Marlins reliever Anthony Bender fits the profile, as does Mets reliever Huascar Brazobán.

As for return, this could cost the Rangers a little more in terms of prospect capital. The Rangers won’t part with players like Sebastian Walcott or Caden Scarborough. But a less significant Top 30 prospect could be on the table here, along with a swap of a Major League reliever or a Triple-A reliever with MLB experience.

Likelihood: High

This is going to happen, unless Young is just unable to swing a good deal. The Rangers have added at least two relievers in trade during two of the last three trade deadlines. Set the over/under on additions to 2.5.

Catcher

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Need: Medium/High

One could argue that the Rangers offensive upturned the past month lessens the need for a right-handed bat that can hit left-handed pitching. They've found that in Justin Foscue. With Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford on an upswing, along with pleasant surprises like Nicky Lopez, the Rangers are better positioned to target a need — catcher.

Danny Jansen could be out for the rest of the season. Kyle Higashioka is on the 10-day IL with a flexor tendon injury. The tandem for now is Elias Diaz and Austin Wynns. The Rangers need help.

Cost: Inexpensive

That's what makes chasing catching so difficult in this market. The injury to Athletics star Shea Langeliers shook up the market. Now, teams are chasing Colorado’s hunter Goodman, even though the Rockies may not trade the two-time All Star. It's also boosted the value of Minnesota's Ryan Jeffers.

It's not that the Rangers were in play for any one of those three players. They were too expensive to trade for. But the injury now boosts the value of every catcher on the market.

Options

This is where it’s hard to find value. The Rangers could find it in Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, a lifetime .236 hitter who has double-digit home runs in each of his past four seasons. He’s not yet arbitration-eligible so the cost could be high. Yankees backstop Austin Wells is not in a great place offensively, but he could be had for a low price and has years of team control. Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson is also an option but is having a bad offensive season.

The Rangers can’t give up much here. Jansen is under contract for another year and the future — 2024 first-round pick Malcolm Moore — has figured things out offensively and could be ready by late 2027. Plus, Diaz isn’t that bad offensively — a slash of .246/.263/.412 — he just doesn’t get on base much.

Likelihood: Low/Medium

The Rangers stumbled into a happy accident with Austin Hedges in 2023. Even though he didn't hit, he was integral to the clubhouse culture that won a world championship. The Rangers got Hedges for cash because Jonah Heim was hurt. Lightning doesn't strike twice in four years.

Unless the Rangers get a great deal on a buy low candidate,, the Rangers are probably going to roll with what they have.