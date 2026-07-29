Three-Point Plan for the Texas Rangers Perfect Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers are closing in on the MLB trade deadline with expectations that they’re going to add at least some talent.

President of baseball operations Chris Young has said that everything is on the table this time around. But that comes with caveats, including the Rangers’ stated desire to stay under the competitive balance tax threshold. It means he may be looking for help on the cheap.

Here’s a three-point plan to get the Rangers what they need at the deadline — inside their budget.

Land at Least Two Leverage Relievers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of the things the Rangers could do at the deadline, this is as close to a sure thing as one could get. Young has added at least two relievers at two of the last three trade deadlines and, depending on the cost, he could go after three to help supplement his big three arms of closer Jacob Latz, set-up man Jakob Junis and utility left-hander Tyler Alexander.

The Rangers aren’t expected to take on a lot of salary this deadline, so the relievers they pursue will be on the cheap side. That’s why Young may be capped at two additions. For instance, there have been rumors the Rangers could pursue a reliever like Luke Weaver. He would be a great addition. But he has a second year on his contract worth $11 million in 2027. That will probably preclude the Rangers from participating.

The pool of relievers the Rangers might pull from includes leverage arms like Miami’s Anthony Bender, Detroit’s Drew Anderson, the New York Mets’ Huascar Brazobán, the New York Yankees’ Camilo Doval and Cincinnati’s Brock Burke. All are relatively cheap and fit a profile the Rangers tend to like in relievers. Burke is the lone left-hander and played for the Rangers previously.

There’s also a slim chance they could pursue Miami closer Pete Fairbanks, since he’s on an expiring deal. Texas is known to like the former Rangers farmhand. He’ll be more expensive than the group above.

Land a Catcher

New York Mets designated hitter Francisco Alvarez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers are up a creek at this position. Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka are hurt and there is potential for Jansen to need surgery. The tandem, for now, is Elias Diaz and Austin Wynns. Neither is a particularly productive bat, though Diaz is having a solid season.

Texas also has precious little in the catching pipeline that is close to the Majors. Their 2024 first-round pick, Malcolm Moore, is finally at Double-A Frisco after two years of struggles and injuries. But the franchise’s last big-deal prospect at the position, Sam Huff, never panned out.

Texas could make a trade here, but it won’t be at the top of the market, which right now includes Colorado’s Hunter Goodman and Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers. Texas will be wading through options like the New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez, the New York Yankees’ Austin Wells and Cincinnati’s Tyler Stephenson. One new name to track is Miami’s Liam Hicks, who could be made available per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Add a Right-Handed Bat

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rangers add the right catcher, that may eliminate the need for more offense. The impending return of Jordan Montgomery and, soon after, Cody Bradford, means the Rangers will have starting pitching depth. So, Young could seek one more solid bat as depth, especially if that hitter can play multiple places. In theory, a player like Houston’s Isaac Paredes would be perfect. But the cost to acquire him will be too high.

That pool could include a player like Colorado’s Willi Castro, who has a league average bat, can play both infield and outfield and has a reasonable contract in 2027. Another is the Los Angeles Angels’ Jo Adell, who has a great split against left-handed pitchers and could be a right-handed complement to Joc Pederson and can play outfield. Cincinnati’s Spencer Steer is a controllable player who would command a higher trade package while his teammate, JJ Bleday, is also a controllable bat riding a career-high season.

The options aren’t great. Most teams are holding onto players in this category. But the purse strings might loosen as the deadline nears.