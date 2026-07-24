Why Rangers Now Need Starting Pitching at the MLB Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers spent the first three months of the season with basically the same starting rotation. They’re done with that.

The injury to Jack Leiter forced Texas to move Cal Quantrill into the starting rotation. The hope was that he could hold that spot down long enough for Leiter to return or for either Jordan Montgomery or Cody Bradford to assume the spot.

That hope is gone. Quantrill had his worst start of the season last Friday in Atlanta. He followed that a better game against the Chicago White Sox, but he only pitched three innings behind an opener.

It remains to be seen if Marco Gonzales could start for Texas, who was called up earlier this week. Montgomery and Bradford are not ready. Jose Corniell just went on the IL. Winston Santos has pitched in one big league game. Emiliano Teodo is a reliever now.

The pitching pipeline is bare. The Rangers need relievers. But now they need a starter, too.

The Rangers Need Starting Pitching

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has found itself in last year’s situation where it dealt for Merrill Kelly at the deadline. The price was steep — three Top 30 pitching prospects. The Rangers have less capital to use this year, if the goal is to use prospects. If the goal is to use Major Leaguers, that might open more doors.

One thing seems clear — the Rangers won’t be entering the Tarik Skubal derby. That requires far too much investment on Texas’ part to trade for a pitcher they’ll lose in free agency. But other options are possible, depending on what the Rangers want to give up.

Texas doesn’t need an ace. It needs a quality arm. There are potential options, depending on what the Rangers want to give up. The Los Angeles Angels have two potential pieces in Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano. Texas has seen both up close this season and likely knows which one fits better.

The more the Toronto Blue Jays fade, the more available Shane Bieber could become. The former Cy Young winner is healthy now, pitching better and not under contract for 2027. Texas would need to be careful not to pay the same price it paid for Kelly as it taxed their minor league system.

There are plenty of names lower on the list, one capable of giving the Rangers quality innings like the New York Mets’ Freddy Peralta or the Kansas City Royals’ Michael Wacha.

The point is Texas needs a fix in the starting rotation. There is value in making a low-risk move to bolster the rotation for the home stretch, one that could lead to an AL West title.