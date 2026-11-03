Texas Rangers Make Minor Coaching Staff Changes for 2027 Season

The Texas Rangers opted for consistency over a significant staff shake-up as they announced coaching staff moves on Monday.

President of baseball operations Chris Young spoke with reporters on Monday and announced two moves to the coaching staff. Assistant hitting coach Alex Cintron is moving to a different role in the organization, while assistant pitching coach Dave Bush will not return. The rest of the staff will return.

Young also announced a slate of promotions on the baseball operations side, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

Rangers 2027 Coaching Staff, Promotions

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Four front office employees were promoted or moved into new roles. Nick Hundley, a former player, will be the Rangers’ vice president of player development. Mike Parnell was promoted to vice president of pro personnel. Hamilton Wise will be vice president of amateur and international scouting, while Josh Boyd will be a senior advisor to the amateur and Pacific Rim departments.

The Wise promotion was previously reported but not confirmed by the team until Monday. He was being sought after by other teams for potential general manager openings.

Schumaker will return for his second season as manager with the core of his staff intact, including bench coach Luis Urureta, lead hitting coach Justin Viele, pitching coach Jordan Tiegs, first base coach Travis Jankowski and third base coach Corey Ragsdale.

Assistant hitting coach Eric Dorton will return, along with bullpen coach Colby Suggs, quality control coach Rod Barajas, catching coach Brett Hayes, bullpen catcher Griffin Benedict and bullpen catcher Alejandro Martinez.

Under Schumaker, the Rangers struggled around .500 the entire season and finished the campaign 80-82. The entire division scuffled throughout 2026, with the Houston Astros becoming the first team since divisions were implemented to win a division title with a .500 record, going 81-81.

The Rangers did not come to terms with any of their free agents and three players with mutual options did not take them up — designated hitter Joc Pederson, pitcher Jakob Junis and catcher Kyle Higashioka. The Rangers claimed pitcher Jose Butto off waivers and optioned outfielder Michael Helman to Triple-A Round Rock.

The Rangers also reinstated pitchers Carter Baumler, Jack Leiter, Jose Corniell and Cole Winn from the 60-day injured list and back on the 40-man roster. The Rangers now have three spots open on the 40-man roster entering free agency.

Texas has roughly a month to make player moves before an expected lockout of players begins if Major League owners and the MLB Players Association cannot come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1.