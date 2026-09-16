Rangers Notes: Joc Pederson Faces Injury Hurdle as Texas Chases Playoff Berth

With the Texas Rangers facing Boston Red Sox left-hander Patrick Sandoval on Tuesday, it wasn't likely the designated hitter Joc Pederson would be in the lineup anyway.

But now there's a new hurdle for Pederson to rejoin the lineup when the Red Sox throw a right-hander on Thursday.

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Pederson said that he has a fracture on his left hand after being hit by a fastball during Sunday's game against Arizona. Pederson learned of the fracture when he had an MRI done before the Rangers opened their three-game series with the Red Sox. Pederson called the fracture “small.”

Pederson said he wants to play through the injury, but he needs the swelling in the hand to come down first so he can grip a bat. Given the pitching matchups, he gets two days for that swelling to go down. The fracture comes at an inopportune time for the Rangers as they entered Tuesday's game one game back at the Houston Astros in the American League West.

After a forgettable, injury-riddled 2025, he has bounced back to slash .235/.329/.487 with 26 home runs and 53 RBI. He’s served as the Rangers’ leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching since mid-May. Texas had catcher Elias Diaz at designated hitter on Tuesday.

Rangers Outfielder Begins Rehab Stint

Texas Rangers pinch runner Michael Helman. Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers announced on Tuesday that outfielder Michael Helman would begin an injury rehabilitation assignment with the Round Rock Express, their Triple-A affiliate.

Helman has bene out since June 14 with a right finger fracture, which was the result of being hit by a pitch. He is on the 60-day injured list. He slashed .167/.235/.300 in 15 games with the Rangers before the injury.

The Express are playing their final week of the regular season as they host Tacoma through Sunday. Position players usually get seven days for a rehab assignment before they're either activated or the assignment is extended. In his case, he won't have an affiliate to join after Sunday.

Arizona Fall League Participants

The Rangers announced which eight players would be sent to play for the Surprise Saguars in the Arizona Fall League, which begins in October.

The players are catcher Julian Brock, infielder Casey Cook, outfielder Paxton Kling and right-handed pitchers Alejandro Chiquillo, J'Briell Easley, Jesus Gamez, Jacob Johnson and Mason McConnaughey.

The AFL is usually a showcase for top prospects in each organization. In this case, Johnson, Kling and McConnaughey are Rangers Top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.