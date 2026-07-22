The Draft Pick the Rangers Will Have to Wait on Due to Injury

The Texas Rangers shelled out plenty of money to make sure their top three draft picks signed on the dotted line.

The Rangers introduced all three on Tuesday at Globe Life Field — pitcher Gio Lopez, shortstop Connor Comeau and pitcher Brody Bumila. All three are prep players so they’re all going to need some time before they get to the Majors.

But one will need just a little more time, as he told reporters.

One Draft Pick’s Timeline

Bishop Feehan's Brody Bumila. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bumila’s final season at Bishop Feehan H.S. in Attleboro, Mass., was cut short due to an elbow injury. Before the injury he was considered by many to be a first-round pick. But the injury dropped him to the third round. Texas paid him like a late first-round pick, shelling out $2.75 million per MLB Pipeline.

He was supposed to go to Texas. By paying well over his slot value, he’ll make plenty of money while he’s rehabbing from surgery.

Yes, Bumila is heading for surgery. Per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports, Bumila told reporters that he would need full Tommy John surgery, which means he’ll get a total reconstruction. That means he may not take the field until late 2027 or, more likely, early 2028.

Bumila did not say who is doing the surgery, but most Rangers players and prospects have that surgery done by Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. He performed top prospect Sebastian Walcott’s internal brace surgery earlier this year.

Bumila is an 18-year-old left-hander who was named the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year and earned Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year honors. In his senior year he was unbeatable, as he went 6-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts, threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter and played basketball, where he and the program won a state title.

Texas paid out $8 million in bonuses to their top three picks. Rojas, a first-round pick, received a bonus deal worth deal worth $4.6 million., below the expected slot bonus of $5 million. Comeau made nearly $2 million per MLB Pipeline.

Rojas, Comeau and the other draft picks that are healthy and signed will head to the franchise’s complex in Surprise, Ariz., to begin workouts soon. The Arizona Complex League is wrapping up at the end of the month, but many prospects stay behind at the facility to take part in extended workouts. Some may go on to full-season affiliates if they’re ready for it.