Where Rangers Top Draft Picks Rank Among the Organization's Best Prospects

When it comes to Major League Baseball prospect rankings, things are never static. Each of the major sites that rank prospects change their rankings on a regular basis.

One of the most notable benchmarks is after the Major League Baseball draft. While the Texas Rangers are still signing their selections, two major sites updated the franchise’s top prospects based on their draft selections.

Those selections altered the make-up of one site’s Top 10 and another site’s Top 30.

New Rangers Prospect Rankings

Bishop Feehan's Brody Bumila. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There was one thing both ESPN and Baseball America (subscription required) could agree on — shortstop Sebastian Walcott remained the organization’s No. 1 prospect. He is back on the field after internal brace surgery on his elbow as a designated hitter and is already back at Double-A Frisco.

The two sites also agreed on where first-round pick and pitcher Gio Rojas should be slotted. Well, almost.

ESPN did a Top 10 prospects ranking while Baseball America did its traditional Top 30. Both agreed that Rojas should be among the top five prospects in the organization. The sites differed on what ranking. ESPN had Rojas as the number 3 prospect while Baseball America had him at No. 4.

Rojas was selected in the first round and he’s the first prep pitcher the Rangers have selected in the first round since Cole Winn in 2018. High school pitchers tend to have a longer development timeline, but Rojas has a fastball that can already hit 99 mph. The Rangers love the arm talent and that translated to his high-ranking at both the sites.

Another agreement was on third-round pick Brody Bumila, a left-handed pitcher from Massachusetts who was draft in the third round. Both ESPN and Baseball America had the prep star at No. 10 in the organization. That made the pair the highest-ranked left-handed pitchers in the organization. The rest of the pitchers in the Top 10 were right-handers.

The disagreement was over second-round pick Connor Comeau, a shortstop from Anderson High School in Austin, Texas. ESPN called it a “coin-flip” between Bulima and Comeau. Baseball America had no such issues. In fact, the site ranked Comeau at No. 5, just behind Rojas and five spots ahead of Bulima.

All three have a long way to go before they'll reach the majors. But Texas has invested heavily in the trio and will be patient as they work their way through the minor league system. It will be interesting to see if they remain among the teams top 30 prospects as they continue their development.