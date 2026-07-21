Rangers Spend Big to Land Top Three Picks in Major League Draft

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with their top three selections in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The Rangers announced per release that first-round pick Gio Rojas, second-round pick Connor Comeau and third-round pick Brody Bumila had agreed to contracts to join the organization. The trio will be introduced to the media at a press conference at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

While the Rangers didn’t announce the terms of the deal, they reportedly spent bigger than expected to get one player to sign.

Rangers Top Three Picks Are In

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. | USA TODAY Sports

Rojas, who was selected No. 16 overall, was expected to get a large bonus. The slot value for his pick was $5.05 million. The left-handed pitcher signed for a bit less, per MLB Pipeline, getting a deal worth $4.6 million. The Rangers have the option to pay each pick more or less than the slot value and signing Rojas for $400,000 less gave them more to give to another player.

Some of that clearly went to Bumila. The 6-foot-9 right-hander apparently needed some convincing to start his pro career and pass on his commitment to Texas. The slot value for his selection, which was No. 89 overall, was $900,000. Per MLB Pipeline he and the Rangers agreed to a deal worth $2.75 million.

He was considered by many to be a first-round pick before an elbow injury truncated his senior season.

The terms were not reported for Comeau. But his No. 54 overall pick had a slot value of $1.81 million.

Rojas, who is 19 years old, went 11-1 with a 0.58 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 17 walks in his senior year at Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) High School as they won a state title, the program’s sixth straight. Rojas has played with Team USA on its 18-and-under National Team, earned All-World Starting Pitcher distinctions at the WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup and was an international teammate with Brody Schumaker, son of Rangers manager Skip Schumaker.

Comeau played at Anderson High School in Austin and turns 18 years old next month. As a senior he batted .512 with 28 RBI and 19 extra-base hits. A left-handed hitting infielder, he participated in the 2025 Canadian Futures Showcase as his family has ties to the country.

Bumila, who is 18, played at Bishop Feehan H.S. in Attleboro, Mass. As a senior he went 6-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 106 strikeouts, threw a 20-strikeout no-hitter and played basketball, where he and the program won a state title. He was named MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year and earned Gatorade Massachusetts Baseball Player of the Year honors.