The Number Rangers Need Evan Carter to Hit to Ensure Full-Time Play

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the ninth inning of Friday night’s win over the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers fans got a taste of why Evan Carter is still in the Majors.

With a runner on first and left-hander Jacob Latz laboring to complete a two-inning save, Carter rushed in from deep center field to run down a shallow fly ball from the Guardians’ Angel Martinez for the second out of the inning. He was a good example of the elite defense and range that Carter brings to the lineup.

But he didn't start Friday's game because the Guardians started a left-hander. He remains a platoon center fielder. His bat is in a funk. The option of Alejandro Osuna on Friday only magnified the “why” of keeping Carter.

That catch was a good example. But Rangers manager Skip Schumaker knows they need more from Carter at the plate and there’s one number that he can live with to keep the young outfielder in Arlington.

Evan Carter’s Plate Struggles

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Carter is slashing .170/.290/.330 entering Saturday’s game. He has one hit in 27 at-bats against left-handers and while that’s been a focus all season his slash against right-handers is awful, too. He’s slashing .195/.316/.383 against right-handers.

Schumaker knows Carter is struggling. His overall batting average has been below .200 since May. But he keeps playing. The glove is too good to keep him on the bench.

“The outfield defense is elite especially in a bigger ballpark, and we have to take some hits away out there,” Schumaker said. “I do believe in run prevention and he's one of the best in the game.”

Everything bears that out. His .993 fielding percentage includes just one error. He leads the Majors in Total Zone Total Fielding Runs Above Average at baseball-reference.com. He also has five defensive runs save and six outs above average.

The bat is a liability. Schumaker said it’s not for a lack of trying. Carter takes daily batting practice, including batting practice off left-handed pitching. He also uses Traject to get additional work in simulation. Right now, the results haven’t shown up. Schumaker admitted he can’t use him against left-handed pitching right now. That’s why Michael Helman started on Friday and is likely to start again Sunday, with the Guardians scheduled to start a lefty.

So it comes down to what he can live with and how long he can live with it? When pressed, Schumaker provided a number he could live with — a 100+ OPS, especially against right-handed pitching.

Carter has an 83 OPS+ going into Saturday’s game.

“That's a really good player in the major leagues,” Schumaker said. “If he's league average at the plate and he does what he does on the defensive side and he does what he does on the bases that is a really, really good player.”

For the record, Carter had a 113 OPS+ in 2025. Texas needs him to emerge from his slump, if for no other reason than to ensure his glove patrols center field every day.