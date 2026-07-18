Three Rangers Matchups That Matter as Lineup Set for Braves Rookie Pitcher

The Texas Rangers started the second half of the season with a thud. Fortunately, it didn’t cost them anything.

Texas (49-48) fell to Atlanta, 15-1, on Friday, in the Rangers’ worst loss of the season. It was as forgettable a game as one might imagine. But their lead in the AL West Division remained at 1.5 games because the two teams chasing Texas both lost. Seattle fell to San Francisco and Houston fell to Baltimore.

The Rangers will face Braves right-hander Owen Murphy, a first-round pick in 2022 who will make only his third MLB start on Saturday.

Here is Saturday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 18, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Kyle Higashioka

Texas Rangers at Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Braves: BravesVision; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Braves: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Los Bravos

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-8, 4.63) vs. Braves RHP Owen Murphy (0-1, 2.25)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: No one in the Rangers’ lineup has faced Murphy before, so the lineup is going to look like what the Rangers would usually run out for a right-handed hitter. That means Pederson is back in the leadoff spot and at DH. Pederson has been better offensively this season with a slash of .235/.334/.462 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI. But his performance tailed right before the break, with a .167/.318/.389, including a home run and three RBI, in his last seven games.

Alejandro Osuna: With Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford both healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Rangers get Osuna more at-bats, especially considering he’s a great lefty-on-lefty matchup. He’s improved at the plate this season with a slash of .255/.353/.297. He was batting over .300 in his final seven games before the break and went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance on Friday. Given his penchant for clutch hits, he’ll be in the same role on Saturday.

Ezequiel Duran: So long as Corey Seager remains on the IL, Duran is an everyday player. While his season has been exceptional, with a slash of .268/.321/.431, he has experienced a bit of a downturn. In his last seven games he’s batting .208. Valleys are expected from everyday players and it’s worth noting that he’s batting .278 in his last 15 games. By next week he will have played in more games than all but his 2023 season, when he played in 122 games. It’s worth monitoring the workload.