The Rangers Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher

The Texas Rangers are facing an offseason at a crossroads. There will be a lockout which will stunt activity, but with some improvements to the roster, they could be the leading candidate to win the AL West in 2027.

One of the easiest ways to improve a team's overall roster is through trade, and that is something that the Rangers need to be looking at this offseason as a legit option wotht he free agent market so weak. With that being said, sometimes it takes a lot to get a lot, which begs to question who the Rangers could trade off their roster to improve it with additions.

Why moving Ezequiel Duran makes sense

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers acquired Ezequiel Duran in a 2021 trade with the New York Yankees for Joey Gallo, one that also sent Josh Smith to Texas. This trade in many ways has been a big win for the Rangers. It's not often that Yankees GM Brian Cashman trades away a player that he might want back. Duran could be the exception given their roster needs the past few seasons.

It's not as if Duran has been a prolific hitter in his career, but 2026, he was an above average hitter. Duran posted a 109 wRC+, which is the second highest in his career after he posted a 111 wRC+ in 2023. Duran also showed off some power with a career-high 17 home runs in 2026. The potential for more power could be the most appealing thing for other teams when looking at his offensive profile.

The other thing that makes Duran an attractive option for teams to look into is his gold glove-level defense. Whether a team is looking for someone to play third base or shortstop, or another infield position, and even some outfield, Duran can do that and at a very high level. Duran had a 13 Fielding Run Value according to FanGraphs in 2026. That is outstanding for someone who can play multiple positions.

This might go without saying but the Rangers need to get value back in return for his services. If he's moved, it needs to be for someone who could play a big part in the 2027 Rangers because Duran would be valuable to the 2027 Rangers. Could Duran be in a package for a closer like Andres Muñoz (just a predicion, no reporting here) that a team could move this offseason? That would certanly make the package more appealing from a Mariners standpoint given their needs in the future.

Whatever happens, Duran was a really good player for the Rangers in 2026 and could net them something big in 2027, either in value or in production.