3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Rangers Perfectly

The Texas Rangers are heading into an offseason that will be shortened due to a pending lockout. Still, there is a lot to do this offseason on both sides of the ball to give the Rangers a leg up in a division that should be up for grabs in 2027.

As detailed, the biggest issue for the Rangers has been how feeble their offense has been since their 2023 World Series run, and this offseason, that should be at the top of the list of things for them to improve.

The other thing the Rangers need to break their way is the health of both Corey Seager and Wyatt Langford, but adding to the offense (and bullpen) should be at the top of the priorities list going forward for Chris Young and his team.

Here are some options that the Rangers should be looking into that will bolster the roster going into 2026.

1. OF Tyrone Taylor

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Tyrone Taylor. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrone Taylor hit lefty pitching very well in 2026 for both the Mets and the Cubs. In 2026, the Rangers had a 116 wRC+ against left-handed pitching, which was second-best in baseball. The fact that production against lefties was that good for the Rangers is a good starting point.

The potential addition of Taylor, who posted a 153 wRC+ against southpaws in 2026, would give the Rangers a huge weapon against lefties either as a starting pitcher or as a pinch-hitter off the bench. In 2026, in 57 at-bats, Taylor had a .754 OPS as a pinch-hitter.

Not to mention, Taylor is a very good defender in center field, recording 5 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

2. Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another candidate who could improve the Rangers is someone who Rangers Fans should know well. Isiah Kinner-Falefa had a season with the Red Sox that was not outstanding by any stretch, but he was also not healthy for most of it. That would mean his cost is low and could present an opportunity for the Rangers. To put it into context, Kinner-Falefa posted an 80 wRC+ in 2026 with Boston and has never been an above-average hitter in his career.

The world saw the impact (both good and bad) that Kinner-Falefa can have on a baseball game when he was a Blue Jay on the run to the World Series in 2025. He posted a If the Rangers can recapture some of what Kinner-Falefa showed in 2025 with Toronto, they could have a solid player at low cost.

3. RP Caleb Ferguson

Former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Caleb Ferguson. Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the things that doomed the Rangers late in the season was the lack of depth in their bullpen. By the end of September, the once-untouchable Jacob Latz became very vulnerable and no longer dominant. The Rangers need to add to their bullpen, and Celeb Ferguson could be a low-cost lefty option.

In 2026, Ferguson bounced around with two teams and was not particularly phenomenal, posting a 5.18 across stints with the Reds and Cardinals. Ferguson would be a reclamation project in 2027 for the Rangers. If they can find something in his stuff in a hitter-friendly ballpark, then this would be a big success in my book for the Rangers front office.