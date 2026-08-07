This Rangers Pitching Prospect Primed for Promotion from Class-A Ball

It's not often you see a college aged pitcher spend a year or more at Class A, but that's where Evan Siary has been since he was drafted by the Texas Rangers.

Texas selected the right-hander in the eighth round of the 2025 MLB draft out of Mississippi State. He missed some time in 2025 due to injuries but produced a solid resume with the Bulldogs. In three seasons he went 4-6 with a 5.56 ERA. He struck out 122 and walked 33 in 103 innings as he toggled between being a starter and a reliever.

Texas dropped him in its minor league system late in 2025 at Class-A Hickory. He's been with the Crawdads ever since. But the way he's pitched this season, he's deserving of a move to High-A Hub City.

Evan Siary’s Prospect Trajectory

Congratulations to @HickoryCrawdads RHP Evan Siary on winning Carolina League Player of the Month for July!



Siary recorded a 0.92 ERA over 19.2 IP with 27 Ks and a 0.66 WHIP. pic.twitter.com/1OJv5uvniW — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) August 5, 2026

Siary was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for July earlier this week. This is the second time he’s been honored for his work. The Rangers named him their minor league pitcher of the month in May.

The Rangers have had the right-hander work as a starter. In July he started four games and went 2-0 with a 0.92 ERA. He allowed just two earned runs in 19.2 innings. He struck out 27, the most of any Carolina League pitcher that month, and walked five. Hickory won all four games he pitched in. He also was among the league leaders in July in WHIP (1st, 0.66), SO/BB (1st, 5.40), and ERA (2nd).

His best game of the month was on July 12 when he recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. He was named the Carolina League pitcher of the week for that performance. He also allowed one or fewer runs in each of his four starts and he gave three or fewer hits in each game.

In 17 starts, Siary is 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA. He’s struck out 73 and walked 19 in 81.1 innings as batters are hitting just .233 against him. He also has a 1.09 WHIP. Among qualifying pitchers int the Carolina League he is second in ERA and in WHIP.

For the Rangers, the time to promote Siary is now. Texas’ full-season affiliates begin wrapping up action in early September, and Hub City plays its final regular-season games on Labor Day weekend, which is Sept. 6.

If Texas wants to get him in a position where he can face a higher class of hitter before season’s end, his promotion should come shortly. He's proven his value and has proven everything he can at Hickory.