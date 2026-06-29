Three Matchups That Matter in Rangers Lineup Against Guardians, Parker Messick

The Texas Rangers enter Monday's game with the Cleveland Guardians in an unfamiliar spot — first place in the American League West.

The Rangers are .500 (42-42) for the first time since June 11 and have the best record in the American League post-Memorial Day. Texas had a share of the division lead since April 25 and hasn’t had an outright lead since April 17. It’s been a long road back to the top in a division that has been defined by mediocrity all season.

The Rangers are trying to keep the train moving. After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, the Rangers need one more win in Cleveland for a winning road trip. If they can win the series, it likely boosts the Rangers’ lead in the division.

Monday is a bullpen game led by Tyler Alexander, who if he starts will do something no pitcher has done since saves became a recorded statistic in 1969.

Here is Monday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for June 29, 2026

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

DH Justin Foscue

3B Josh Jung

RF Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

C Kyle Higashioka

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

2B Cameron Cauley

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

CF Evan Carter (L)

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Texas Rangers catcher Elias Díaz and pitcher Tyler Alexander. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Monday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: ESPN:/ESPN App; Guardians: ESPN:/ESPN App; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, WARF 1350, Guardians Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Monday: Texas LHP Tyler Alexander (1-1, 2.62) vs. Guardians LHP Parker Messick (7-4, 2.67)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Justin Foscue: The former first-round pick has become the Rangers’ go-to matchup against left-handed pitching, especially at the designated hitter spot as the matchup usually takes Joc Pederson out of the lineup. While he’s slashing 268/.337/.500 with five home runs and 13 RBI, much of his damage is against left-handers — a slash of .382.475/.735. Rangers leadership has been saying for years Foscue can hit. Fans are finally seeing it, now that he’s been granted regular playing time.

Kyle Higashioka: Messick is in just his second year in the majors so there aren’t many matchups to exploit. But Higashioka could be one. He’s homered and driven in a run against Messick in two career at-bats. He should be the choice behind the plate on Monday as he hits lefties better than righties — .276/.344/.517.

Bryan Rocchio: Without Jose Ramriez in the lineup, the Guardians are going to look to Rocchio to help them drive the offense. It’s a bullpen game for Texas, so the matchup against Alexander matters less than what the Guardians expect after him, which is likely a steady diet of right-handers. He doesn’t have a lot of slug, but his bat has been stead with a slash of .268/.342/.386