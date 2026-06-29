Rangers Reliever Tyler Alexander May Achieve MLB First in Guardians Series

Tyler Alexander has become one of the most indispensable arms in the Texas Rangers bullpen.

Alexander wasn't supposed to close out games this season. But he recorded the Rangers’ first two saves of the season when Texas was on the east coast opening the season at Philadelphia and Baltimore.

In the past week Alexander served as an opener for Kumar Rocker in Miami on Monday, which led to a win. Then, in Toronto, he recorded back-to-back saves on Saturday and Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Texas doesn't have a left-hander quite like Alexander. Well, that’s not exactly true. The Rangers have Jacob Latz, a left-hander who can start games and close them. But Alexander is on the verge of doing something even Latz hasn’t done.

Tyler Alexander’s Potential MLB First

Texas Rangers reliever Tyler Alexander. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

After Sunday’s game, the Rangers set their probable starting pitchers for the series against the Cleveland Guardians which starts on Monday. The Rangers listed Alexander for Monday. Because Texas did it after the game and not before, the belief is that the Rangers will go through with using him for a third straight game.

If Texas does it, then Alexander will do something historic. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, Alexander would be the first pitcher since saves became an official statistic in 1969 to record saves in back-to-back team games and then start the next contest.

So why are the Rangers doing this? Texas appears to be prioritizing an extra day of rest for right-hander Jacob deGrom over starting the former All-Star on regular rest. deGrom started for the Rangers on Wednesday in Miami and this would be his spot in the rotation.

But Texas hasn't had a day off since June 17 and won’t have a day off until Friday, which is a span of 14 games in 14 days. The Rangers knew they would have to use at least one bullpen game during the Toronto series, which was Saturday in what was supposed to be the spot for injured starter Jack Leiter. Texas appears intent on doing it again on Monday to give deGrom an extra day before he starts on Tuesday. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore will start on Wednesday.

Alexander has been terrific for Texas this year. He is 1-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 35 games with two starts, both openers for Rocker. He has 27 strikeouts and 10 walks in 34.1 innings. He has six holds and four saves in five chances. He’s handled every role Texas has given him.

On Monday, he’ll have the chance to do something no one in the save era of Major League Baseball has ever done.