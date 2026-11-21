Friday’s non-tender deadline created a new group of MLB free agents, and the Texas Rangers could use that to their advantage.

More than 40 players were non-tendered contracts on Friday, effectively releasing them. Some could re-sign with their old teams. Non-tendering is a function of removing a player from the 40-man roster and saving money in most cases.

But Texas could use this as a chance to get help at center field, where Evan Carter’s status for opening day isn’t clear due to hip labrum surgery. Here are three new free agents that could help the Rangers at that position.

Matt Vierling

Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling. Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Tigers had a logjam of outfielders and have some great young talent coming up, which made Vierling expendable. He was also in his third year of arbitration, so the Tigers hoped to save some money.

He’s coming off a 2026 in which he played 92 games and slashed .207/.255/.335 with five home runs and 31 RBI. He’s a lifetime .250/.307/.383 with 40 home runs and 181 RBI. He’s hit 10 or more home runs in a season twice. But injuries have limited him the past two seasons.

Vierling is entering his final year before free agency and that can sometimes lead to a prove-it year for players. Vierling may take less in 2027 to set up a bigger payday in 2028 assuming his play backs it up.

Of his 454 games in the outfield, he’s played 246 in center field. As a right-handed hitter, he can help in a platoon with Carter, who is left-handed and struggles hitting lefties. Vierling is a lifetime .279 hitter against lefties. Carter is a much better defender.

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros outfielder Taylor Trammell. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Houston Astros non-tendered their left-handed hitting center fielder, who comes with three years of team control given his arbitration status. It means he’ll be cheap and, if he players like the first-round pick, he was selected as in 2015, it becomes a real steal for Texas.

Trammell played a career-high 99 games for the Astros last season and slashed .192/.285/.341 with eight home runs and 22 RBI. For his career offensively he’s batted below .200 But he’s versatile. He can play all three outfield positions and has logged 105 games in center field. He’s not as good a defender as Carter, but he’s a better statistical defender than Vierling.

The real problem is that he’s worse against left-handers (.111) than Carter. For the Rangers Trammell is a signing of last resort. Vierling is a better fit given how he would complement Carter at the plate.

Trevor Larnach

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach. Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s not a center fielder by trade. He hasn’t played a single game at the position. He’s primarily a corner outfielder. But the Rangers have an answer for that.

Texas could move Wyatt Langford to center field and sign Larnach to play left. That puts Carter in a position where he can be a fourth outfielder and defensive replacement at all three positions. The reason the Rangers do this is because Larnach is probably the best hitting outfielder among the non-tenders.

He is coming off a 2026 in which he slashed .269/.352/.436 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. For his career he’s slashed .247/.329/.410 with 65 home runs and 246 RBI. He’s a rough matchup against lefties (.209) but Texas isn’t going to get everything it needs out of a cheaper free agent. The Rangers could turn to Alejandro Osuna as a left-handed hitting outfielder against lefties.

The good news for Texas is they won’t lose much in left field defensively. Larnach’s fielding percentage (.995) was third among AL left fielders.