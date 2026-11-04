Evan Carter Injury Forces Rangers to Rethink Major Offseason Decision

As if the Texas Rangers didn’t already have enough work to complete during the offseason, Evan Carter’s latest injury news just added more.

The fact that Carter won’t be available when the 2027 season starts (if it starts), creates yet another problem for the team to solve as it readies its plans for 2027.

Carter underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip last week to fix a labral injury and hip impingement. The procedure carries with it a recovery time that will keep him out of the lineup when the Rangers take the field next spring.

Texas president of baseball operations, Chris Young, was confident that Carter would still get to play a significant number of games next season. That doesn’t change the fact that they are going to have to prepare for the possibility of beginning the season without their center fielder.

That adds another layer to the offseason work.

Now, do the Rangers have someone already in the organization who can take over the spot on the roster?

Wyatt Langford Could Be Answer

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first idea that comes to mind is moving Wyatt Langford from left field to center.

Langford already has experience at the position, as he even started there 13 times during the 2026 season. He is also athletic enough to be able to take on the additional defensive responsibilities that come with center.

Young specifically even addressed that possibility when speaking about the plans following Carter’s surgery.

If the team decides to move Langford, that would give them the opportunity to pursue a corner outfielder or utility player rather than limiting themselves just to a player capable of handling the task at center field.

Likely, that would give the Rangers significantly more breathing room to make a trade or find a player in free agency.

To address the opening at left field, Texas could look at Alejandro Osuna if they believe he is ready for a more consistent role.

They also have Ezequiel Duran, who is the 2026 winner of the American League Gold Glove Award at the utility position.

Duran has already proven he can play multiple positions well, and he handled center field 14 times in the 2026 campaign.

The biggest question there is: Would Texas want to give up the flexibility he offers to keep him in center field more permanently until Carter can return?

Rangers Have Several Problems to Solve

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carter is going to be missed on defense, his offensive contribution could be easily replaced.

The 24-year-old only hit .194 with nine home runs, 40 RBI and a .603 OPS over 141 games this year.

Defense, though, is a different story. He was so effective that he was even named a Gold Glove finalist for the American League.

Some of his struggles on offense could be attributed to the hip pain he was dealing with.

Young told MLB.com, “I do believe, in light of what we’ve learned in this diagnosis for Evan, that it probably impacted him to some degree over the course of the season.”

So, there may be a brighter light at the end of the tunnel. If Carter can come back healthy, the immediate needs might not be so great. But, not acting would also be a risk.

There are always two sides to every coin, and it’s true here as well. Signing a long-term contract could create a crowded outfield, but relying on an internal replacement could also create risk if more injuries occur.

That’s probably why the argument should be that Texas finds a versatile outfielder who is capable of contributing at multiple positions to get the most for their money.

Getting this decision right could be the difference-maker as the Rangers try to return to the postseason once again.