The Texas Rangers can get back .500 if they win two out of three games from the Los Angeles Angels this weekend.

The Rangers (24-25) are coming off winning two out of three at Colorado and are 3-3 on this road trip, which started in Houston. Winning two out of three in Anaheim would put the Rangers over .500 and give them a winning road trip as they head back home to host Houston on Memorial Day.

Here are three storylines to watch as the Rangers prepare to face the Angels in a three-game series that starts on Friday.

Injuries to Two Key Position Players

The first one to watch is Brandon Nimmo. He left Wednesday’s game in Colorado with right hamstring tightness. It’s the third time he’s left a game with the same issue this season. This is the second time it’s happened with an off day after a game and entering a road series.

Nimmo said to reporters after Wednesday’s game that he felt 100% and even tried shooing away manager Skip Schumaker and a trainer after he legged out a single in the fifth inning. Texas removed him as a precaution due to the cold weather, the same reason he was removed from a game in Detroit on May 1, the second time it happened.

The question is how the Rangers will use him? After Detroit, Texas used him as a designated hitter for a few games and gave him strategic days off to help him recover. It will be interesting to see how the Rangers approach that in Friday’s opener.

The other is outfielder Wyatt Langford, who said to MLB.com in Colorado that he needed one more arm strength test before could start hitting. Assuming the test went well, he could be taking live batting practice in Anaheim this weekend.

He’s been on the injured list since April 22 with a right forearm strain. He was nearly activated in Detroit before he suffered a setback during a rehab game in Arizona. Texas is being cautious, but it needs his bat in the lineup.

Can The Offense Keep Rolling?

Everyone showing up and contributing says it all 🤩



Josh Jung on the @Rangers grinding out a win in Colorado despite the tough weather conditions. @RangersSNtv | #AllForTX pic.twitter.com/PO8ess8iue — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) May 20, 2026

Texas hasn’t had many offensive runs like this in 2026. Since facing Houston on Sunday, the Rangers have scored 29 runs and gone 3-1. In those four games Texas has pushed its batting average up by eight points and its OPS up by 19 points.

It’s the sort of offense the Rangers have been trying to cultivate all season, one less reliant on slug and more reliant on basepath traffic. Texas created plenty of that, even in the game it lost to Colorado, 7-6.

In those four games the Rangers had 46 hits, more than a quarter of which were doubles (13) and six home runs, along with 28 RBI. As a team they slashed .307/.371/.513 with an OPS of .885.

Those are the kinds of numbers that will track well the rest of the season. Texas is locked into offensive mediocrity right now. The Rangers are looking for signs of sustained life, and the next three games could give them a real sense of where they’re heading.

The Sunday Starter

"He says he was feeling OK — it's just with the weather and the conditions and everything, you kind of hear that and just don't want to push it."



Skip Schumaker provides an update on MacKenzie Gore after the lefty exited early with lat tightness 🎙️@RangersSNtv | #MLB pic.twitter.com/vgOZxjBuSM — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) May 19, 2026

Left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore left his last start in Colorado on Monday with left lat tightness. That's a muscle in his back and he declared himself ready to start after he recovered from his outing and pitched a bullpen in Denver.

But the Rangers have not installed him as a probable starter just yet. Texas does have Jacob deGrom set for Friday and Nathan Eovaldi set for Saturday, as expected. But Sunday is still TBA.

The Rangers would like to stay on time, meaning Gore should pitch on Sunday. But Texas needs coverage from Gore and not just the one inning he threw in Denver. Should Texas stay on time, Kumar Rocker would start on Monday against Houston. The Rangers used an opener in Rocker’s start, Tyler Alexander, and brought in Rocker in the second. He threw the best Major League game of his career.

If Gore can’t go, it’s not clear what the Rangers would do on Sunday. They could start Rocker with an opener or go with a full bullpen game. Gore’s availability could impact how Texas approaches Rocker’s next start.