Rangers-Nationals Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injured List

The Texas Rangers returned from their seven-game road trip with a 2-5 record and absolutely no ground lost in their race to try and win the American League West.

The Rangers (61-64) are two games back of the Houston Astros (63-62) as they start a fresh slate of game on Tuesday with the opening game of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Then, on Friday, the Rangers play three more with the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas is hoping to make up some ground on Houston. The Rangers are two-game back after the road trip and are 4-6 in the last 10 games. Oddly enough, the Astros are 4-6 in their last 10 games. So even though Texas squandered a chance to make up ground on their arch-rivals, it remains in the race to win the division.

The Rangers are still in the AL wild card race. They're tied for the final spot after Monday’s action with two other teams and there are four teams within two games going into Tuesday's action.

Washington (60-66) is pacing better than a year ago under new front office leadership but remain 15 games back in the NL East and 7.5 games back of the final NL wild card berth. Like the Rangers, the Nationals have lost six of their last 10 games.

Texas has only set its starting pitcher for Tuesday's game as they attempt to give Jacob deGrom time to work through the triceps fatigue that limited him to just two innings in his last start on Thursday. Wednesday would be his spot in the rotation.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and more.

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Nationals: Nationals.TV

Wednesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Nationals: Nationals.TV

Thursday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Nationals: Nationals.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Naitonals: WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.44) vs. Nationals LHP Jackson Kent (0-0, 6.75)

Wednesday: Texas TBA vs. Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (10-5, 3.36)

Thursday: Texas TBA vs. Natoinals LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-4, 3.72)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement), RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain).

August Series: vs. Washington, Aug. 18-20; vs. Los Angeles Angels, Aug. 21-23; at Chicago White Sox, Aug. 24-26; Aug. 28-30 at Milwaukee.