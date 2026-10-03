What Texas Rangers Should Do with Each Arbitration-Eligible Player

The Texas Rangers enter the offseason with decisions to make on 10 arbitration eligible players.

This time of year, MLB Trade Rumors publishes its arbitration projections for those players that are eligible. The Rangers are facing a significant bill. None of their arbitration eligible players will make less than $1 million, assuming these projections are correct. The group could make $38.3 million based on these projections.

With a looming player lockout as MLB and the MLB Players Association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, the Rangers may not have to tackle arbitration anytime soon. The arbitration season usually begins in January. But Texas is in planning mode after missing the playoffs.

So here are the 10 arbitration eligible players, what they're projected to make and what the Rangers should do with them.

LHP MacKenzie Gore: Shop and Keep

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gore is projected to make $8.7 million. He ended up being a workhorse for Texas, as he made a team-high 34 starts. But his numbers were still rough. He went 8-11 with a 4.58 ERA with 174 strikeouts and 173 innings.

Gore is in his final year of arbitration. For a starting pitcher, $8.7 million is a solid investment. But can Gore improve in 2027? His lowest ERA in a season is 3.90. This may be who he is. With questions about Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, along with the lack of depth in the organization, Texas can shop him to see what they can get but ultimately keep him.

1B Jake Burger: Shop and Potentially Trade

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burger is projected to make $6.9 million. He slashed .228/.302/.421 with a team-high 28 RBI and 90 RBI. That should make him an easy keep. But Texas should test the market for his services because his strikeouts are too high (167) and he doesn’t get on base as much as Texas would like. Does he fit the team’s new direction? There can be some debate around that. But it’s worth shopping him to see what’s out there.

INF Ezequiel Duran: Keep

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran is projected to make $4 million. He has his best overall season with a slash of .260/.320/.419 with 17 home runs and 83 RBI. Texas could extend him, but 2026 was his first year as the full-time super utility player and it might benefit them to go year-to-year with him for now. But Texas must keep him. At minimum, he’ll be their starting second baseman in 2027.

3B Josh Jung: Keep

Jung is projected to make $5.2 million. Unfortunately, he missed time due to a calf injury, but he has a career season with a slash of .299/.365/.462 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI. He traded a bit of his power for an ability to hit to all fields, and it should benefit him long-term. He regressed a bit defensively, but at that price tag there is no question the Rangers should keep him. But extending him, given his injury history, is probably something Texas should stay away from.

C Logan O’Hoppe: Keep

Texas Rangers designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Hoppe is projected to make $3.1 million. O’Hoppe looked good offensively in his few games with Texas, as he slashed .353/.333/.412 in 10 games. Texas took him in as part of the Chase Silseth trade to make sure they had a catching tandem with Danny Jansen next season. He’s not going anywhere.

LHP Cody Bradford: Keep

Bradford is projected to make $1.3 million. This is an easy keep for the Rangers. Bradford can be a starter or a reliever, and his elbow issues may finally be behind him. When he came off the IL in August, he was the left-hander who got a rotation spot over Jordan Montgomery. He finished the season 0-5 with a 4.30 ERA.

LHP Robert Garcia: Keep

Garcia is projected to make $1.1 million. Again, this is cheap for a reliever and Texas doesn’t need to non-tender him or trade him. Garcia missed most of the season with a shoulder issue and he finished 2-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 20 games. He was terrific down the stretch.

OF Wyatt Langford: Keep But Don’t Extend

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Langford is projected to make $3.3 million. Langford battled injuries and finished with a slash of .238/.333/.421 with 17 home runs and 44 RBI. He admitted late in the year that he wasn’t 100%. He should be back to 100% next season. But given his history of hamstring injuries Texas should take their foot off the gas on extending him long-term for now. But his offense and that cost is a no-brainer.

OF Evan Carter: Shop and/or Keep

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter is projected to make $1.7 million. In many cases teams keep a player that costs so little. But Carter is coming off a bad season at the plate, with a slash of .194/.288/.315 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. He still can’t hit left-handed pitching consistently and while his defense is elite, it’s not clear if he can stick with the Rangers much longer if his offense continues to struggle. The Rangers should shop him. Other teams covet his talent. The question is the return? That will determine if the Rangers sign him or trade him.

LHP Jacob Latz: Sign and Extend

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Latz is projected to make $3 million. He had a terrific season for the Rangers as he emerged as their closer with 30 saves in 34 chances with a 2.13 ERA and an All-Star Game berth. He only has two years of service time, so this is the opportunity to lock him into a long-term deal and avoid an inflated arbitration bill. Latz has been solid the last three seasons in every role the Rangers have given him. He’s the most stable pitcher on the staff and his consistency positions him for a long-term deal.