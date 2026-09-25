Rangers to Start Jacob deGrom, Set Lineup for Twins Series Opener

The Texas Rangers have three more games left this season. They may need all of them to win the AL West.

The Rangers (79-80) Enter Friday's game with the Minnesota Twins tied for the division lead with the Houston Astros. But, as Rangers fans are constantly reminded, because the Astros own the head-to-head tiebreaker, Texas must be one game clear of Houston when the season ends to win the division.

After the Chicago White Sox clinched the final playoff berth on Thursday, there's only one path left for both the Rangers and the Astros to make the playoffs — the division title.

That means the Astros are surer footing then the Rangers. As MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported on Friday, the Astros have two different scenarios that would allow them to clinch the AL West on Saturday.

One: The Astros win their next two games, and the Rangers lose one of their next two games;

Two: The Astros win one of their next two games and the Rangers lose their next two games.

Texas can protect its chances of winning the division by continuing to win. But the Rangers can only protect those chances for so long. At some point, they need Houston to falter. The Astros have the better matchup, with three games against the Athletics ahead.

The Rangers have only set their Friday start, Jacob deGrom. The starting pitchers for Saturday and Sunday remain open, surely influenced by what happens on Friday night.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 25, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

DH Josh Jung

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

3B Ezequiel Duran

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Danny Jansen

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minn.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Twins: Twins.TV; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 (Friday-Saturday); KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270 (Sunday); Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App, LosTwins.com

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (11-10, 3.86) vs. Twins RHP Joe Ryan (6-10, 3.83)

Rangers Hitter to Watch

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jung: Since he returned from the injured list Jung has slashed .341/.383/.636 with three home runs and seven RBI. While the production of Corey Seager, Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo have tailed off in recent days, Jung is trying to make up for lost time, more than a month in the IL with a strained left calf muscle. He went 5-for-11 with two home runs against the Mets, and he needs to be at least that productive this weekend if Texas is to have any chance of winning the AL West.