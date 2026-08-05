Three Most Likely Rangers Prospects to Be Called Up After Trade Deadline

The Texas Rangers have put the trade deadline behind them. By late September, we’ll know if the decisions they made were the right ones.

For now, the Rangers will rely on its farm system for depth when needed. The most likely position player to be called up next is Cody Freeman, who was activated on Tuesday but optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock. He’s played in the Majors enough to no longer be considered a prospect.

Texas probably doesn’t want to start the clock on prospects unless it must. To that end, here are three prospects that could be called up by season’s end. The qualifications? The players must still be considered a prospect by one of the major outside scouting services. Since many of the Rangers’ top prospects have a few MLB games already, we’ll include those among the three selections.

LHP Dalton Pence

Spartanburgers pitcher Dalton Pence. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rangers just promoted Pence to Triple-A and he’s on a path that might allow him to make it to the Majors next season. His debut with the Express was rough. He threw just 1.2 innings as he gave up four hits, three runs (two earned), two walks and struck out one. He threw 43 pitches, 25 of which were strikes.

Before that, his numbers at High-A Hub City and Double-A Frisco were excellent. He went 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA at Frisco in 11 games, with 10 starts. He struck out 61 and walked 23 in 55.1 innings while batters were hitting just .212 against him.

It would take a lot for Pence to be called up. Texas would need a combination of injuries and poor performances among starters that have options left (like a Kumar Rocker). Texas would also need to be out of the playoff race. But, under those circumstances, if he’s performing well, it’s a slight possibility.

Winston Santos

Texas Rangers pitcher Winston Santos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a fair chance Santos will return at some point this season. He’s already made his MLB debut but has only pitched in one game. An injury he suffered in spring training slowed down his development this season. In the minor leagues he’s 2-3 with a 7.03 ERA in 16 games with 12 starts. He has struck out 71 and walked 27 in 56.1 innings. The stuff is still there.

Santos was one of three pitching prospects protected from the Rule 5 draft last winter. Texas sees him as a part of the future as a starter. If he gets called up, it will likely be to have an arm on hand when the bullpen is stretched thin. If the Rangers fall out of the race he could get s start. He’s more likely to be called up than Pence, which would require a 40-man move.

P Wilian Bormie

First batter, first punchout ⚡️



Welcome to Triple-A, Wilian Bormie! pic.twitter.com/hGVatWxEzC — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) June 10, 2026

The Rangers could give this incredibly live arm a spin. He’s not on the 40-man roster but he’s been excellent all season in the minor leagues, with an 8-1 record and a 2.32 ERA in 34 games. He has six saves in 10 chances, and he has handled the move from Frisco to Round Rock quite well. Like Pence, it would require a 40-man move and start Bormie’s Major League service time clock.

MLB Pipeline doesn’t consider Bormie a Top 30 prospect. But he has a live arm, and the Rangers may need a power right-hander down the stretch, especially if they’re in the playoff chase. He threw for the Rangers in spring training, even though he wasn’t officially on their camp roster, and the stuff has the potential to be elite once he puts everything together. The Rangers might need the 25-year-old to do that in a pinch in September.