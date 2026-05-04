Who the Rangers Are Trusting Against the New York Yankees

The Texas Rangers have their second day off in five days following a series loss to the Detroit Tigers. After winning 5-4 on Friday, courtesy of a clutch hit from outfielder Alejandro Osuna, the Rangers dropped the next two games. They were outscored 12-1 as the offense failed to generate any momentum.

That has been a common thread during this 2026 season. Texas is ranked 22nd in hits (64) and 20th in batting average (.242) with runners in scoring position. It's led to a 16-18 record.

Now, they face a tough slate of opponents this week. They'll hit the road for three games against the New York Yankees before returning home to host the Chicago Cubs.

Here is who the Rangers will turn to as they look for a series win in New York.

Game 1: Jacob deGrom

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob Degrom throws. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

deGrom will be making his seventh start of the season on Tuesday. The 37-year-old has been lights out this year, posting a 2.01 ERA with 40 strikeouts to just seven walks. His previous start came against the Yankees on April 28th.

He threw six innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, and five strikeouts. The lone run he surrendered was in the first inning on a Cody Bellinger RBI double. deGrom has been the most consistent arm in this rotation. His slider has been particularly effective, inducing 16 strikeouts this season.

He'll look to help Texas break its two-game losing streak.

Game 2: Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitches. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Like deGrom, Eovaldi's previous start was against New York on April 29th. He turned in a tremendous start, throwing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. It was the second time this season Eovaldi has achieved that stat line.

However, 2026 has been an up-and-down year for the veteran. He's been susceptible to the long ball, as he's allowed nine total home runs. It's a little uncharacteristic for Eovaldi. Hopefully, his last start is a sign that he can return to the ace pitcher Rangers fans have seen over the last few seasons.

Game 3: MacKenzie Gore

Texas Rangers pitcher MacKenzie Gore pitches. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Gore will be making his eighth start in a Texas uniform on Wednesday. The lefty was knocked out early in his last start against Detroit, going just 3.2 innings. However, some long at-bats and poor defense shrank his outing.

At times, Gore looks unhittable. His four-seam fastball and curveball are difficult to hit with two strikes, which allows Gore to rack up punch-outs. But, he's also unraveled in certain innings, struggling to locate, and unable to fix the issue.

He could use a strong performance against the Yankees to regain his confidence. If the Rangers are going to make a postseason push this year, this trio of arms has to perform at a high level throughout the long season.