Rangers Notes: Offensive Rut Drags Down Jacob deGrom’s Quality Start

The Texas Rangers may be in a rut. The proof could be in who started Tuesday’s game and what happened.

Jacob deGrom started the game for the Rangers (14-16) and lost, 3-2, to the New York Yankees (20-10). It was Texas’ third straight loss. Aces are supposed to stop losing streaks and before Tuesday that’s what deGrom had been doing.

Before the game, Texas was 5-0 with deGrom starting the game, whether he got the decision or not. The Rangers were 9-15 in their other games.

So, if the Rangers are going to start losing games with deGrom starting the game, where do they go from here? The loss wasn’t on deGrom. He gave Texas a quality start, going six innings as he allowed three hits, one run and no walks with five strikeouts. Ask any manager and they’ll take from a starting pitcher every game.

But Texas’ issues with runners in scoring position in this homestand persisted. Entering the game Texas had a baserunner in 15 of 18 innings but only scored three runs. The Rangers were 2-for-32 (.063) with runners on base and 2-for-14 (.143) with runners in scoring position.

It only got worse on Tuesday. That included a late rally with an RBI triple by Danny Jansen, which scored a runner from first. So, it took a triple to score a run.

Jansen's 2nd career triple to inch closer in the 9th! 🫨 pic.twitter.com/FRS2WFW4sN — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) April 29, 2026

Josh Jung scored the other run on a single. The game ended with Corey Seager grounding into a double play. Texas finished the game 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners. The Rangers also stranded four runners in scoring position with two outs.

Texas is nearing the worry zone as the homestand concludes on Wednesday afternoon.

Josh Jung Stays Red Hot

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Josh Jung has undoubtedly had the best month of his career. It’s a month that could lead him to be named the American League player of the month next week. This from the player who started the season 0-for-March.

After Tuesday’s 2-for-4 game on Tuesday, he was slashing .320/.385/.557 with four home runs and 15 RBI. Notably, he has 31 hits for the month. He became the first Rangers player to record 30 or more hits in April since Elvis Andrus did it in 2012. He went 33-for-95 with an average of .347. Jung can still match the club record for most doubles in April with a double on Wednesday.

About that Fight

The Texas Rangers have addressed the fan fight that occurred during Monday’s game at Globe Life Field. The Rangers provided a statement about the fight to Evan Grant at The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

“The Rangers prioritize fan safety and staff members responded in accordance with their training,” the Rangers said in the statement.

For those that didn’t see the fight, here’s a clip.

Every angle of tonight’s fight at Globe Life pic.twitter.com/JzmWtv6qvM — Rangers Nation ⚾️ (@Rangers__Nation) April 28, 2026

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Rangers Tweets of the Day

Jacob deGrom talked about his “Welcome to the Majors” moment as a rookie. Hint; It was against the Yankees.

Imagine facing Derek Jeter in your MLB debut 😅



deGrom reflects on his “Welcome To The Show” moment ahead of tonight’s matchup vs the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/P2b0QxtgBN — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 28, 2026

Dallas Wings star Azzi Fudd, who was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft earlier this month, threw out the first pitch on Tuesday.

Wings and WNBA No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd throws out the first pitch ahead of Rangers-Yankees pic.twitter.com/VQX6oL9JNV — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) April 29, 2026