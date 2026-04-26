Rangers, Yankees Set Rotations for Key Showdown at Globe Life Field

When the New York Yankees come to town, everything gets a little more important for the Texas Rangers.

They’re not rivals, but the stands should be full of both Rangers and Yankees fans when the two teams meet for the first time this season on Monday in a three-games series.

The first two games of the series are set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday’s finale is a 1:35 p.m. as both teams travel after the game. The Rangers head to Detroit to take on the Tigers on Friday while the Yankees head home to begin a homestand against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Rangers and Yankees meet again in New York from May 5-7. The Rangers get a day off before the series while the Yankees will be wrapping up a four-game set with the Orioles.

Rangers-Yankees Probables

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Here are the pitching probables for the series between the Rangers and the Yankees.

Monday: Rangers RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.97) vs. Yankees LHP Max Fried (3-1, 2.40)

Tuesday: RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.13) vs. Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (3-1, 1.77)

Wednesday: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-4, 5.79) vs. Yankees RHP Will Warren (3-0, 2.59)

Leiter faces the unenviable task of working against Fried, one of the best left-handed pitchers in the business. Leiter grinded through five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, a no-decision that saw him allow three earned runs. Fried won his last game, a brilliant eight-inning start against Boston in which he struck out nine and walked two as he allowed three hits.

deGrom has been the best starter on the Texas staff so far this season. He won his last start against Pittsburgh, as he struck out 10 and walked one in 5.2 innings. He gave up five hits and one earned run. Schlittler was Fried’s equal in his last start. He also went eight innings, giving up four hits and one earned run against Boston. He struck out five and walked one.

Eovaldi is the Rangers starter that needs a turnaround. He’s been off, aside from two solid starts earlier this month. In his last start against the Athletics, he gave up six runs and six hits in six innings. Four of those hits were home runs, including three in one inning. Warren didn’t go eight innings in his last start like Fried and Schlitter. But he did claim a win, going six innings against Houston. He struck out six walked one, allowed seven hits and two earned runs.