Why Jake Bauers' New Free Agent Deal Is Bad News for Rangers

One of the best stories in baseball in 2026 was the return of Jake Bauers.

Once one baseball’s promising young prospects at first base, his offensive numbers never allowed him to stick longer than a season or two with any one team.

He was traded four times. His contract was purchased once. He became a free agent three times, including by the Milwaukee Brewers. But he returned to baseball for a reason most people can get behind — he needed the healthcare. His wife was pregnant and he re-signed with the Brewers for the 2026 season.

He ended up having a career year, slashing .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI. He was the NL Championship Series MVP and helped the Brewers win their first World Series.

He won’t return to Milwaukee. He has agreed to a new free-agent deal with the Boston Red Sox. It’s four years of security and great news for him and his family. But it’s not so good news for the Texas Rangers because it reveals something about the market.

Jake Bauers Sets a Market Rangers Can’t Chase

Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young. Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Bauers has reportedly agreed to a four-year contract that will pay him $58 million through the 2030 season. Divided by four years that's $14.5 million per year. For some context, Bauers made less than $3 million with the Brewers in 2026. It's a hefty pay raise. It's also well above what analysts projected for him.

The Athletic (subscription required) estimated after the season that Bauers would land a two-year deal worth $33 million. While the average annual value of that estimation is slightly higher than what Bowers will make, the fact that the Red Sox were willing to commit $58 million over four years to a first baseman who has never had a season like the one he had in 2026 has a story behind it.

Many analysts and general managers have looked at this free agent market as a soft one, outside of two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Tarik Skubal. He is expected to break the bank. But with a truncated offseason due to an expected lockout in December, there are only a few weeks for teams to hustle to get talent before baseball shuts down.

Would Bauers have gotten this deal in an ordinary offseason? Likely not. But the Red Sox wanted to lock him in and were willing to pay a premium to do it.

How does this impact the Rangers? President of baseball operations Chris Young has already said that the team will operate with a flat payroll in 2027 — around $190 million. Texas has committed more than $100 million to four players. Texas doesn't have much wiggle room and can't really play at the top of the market.

Bauers wasn't a top of the market player — and he's going to make nearly $60 million for the next four years.

The Rangers can’t be serious shoppers in free agency if that’s the market they’re dealing with — unless they trade some of that money.