Updated Texas Rangers Playoff Odds Ahead of Red Sox Series

The Texas Rangers took two of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks this past weekend to secure a much-needed series victory after dropping two of three to the Seattle Mariners and the series opener in Arizona.

Using Monday to travel, the Rangers are back in Texas and are set to host the Boston Red Sox in a very intriguing matchup. The Red Sox are very likely heading to the postseason, but Texas is still trying to improve its odds of getting back to the dance for the first time since winning the World Series in 2023.

The AL West has seemingly turned into a two-team race between the Rangers and the first-place Houston Astros, with the Mariners falling behind and both the Athletics and Los Angeles Angels eliminated from contention.

Sitting two games under .500, the Rangers need to take the series at home against Boston to have a better chance of getting to the playoffs. And with the Astros set to host the Kansas City Royals for three games, it's even more important given the level of competition their rivals are facing.

Updated Rangers Playoff Odds

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with second baseman Justin Foscue (14) after scoring. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to FanGraphs, the Rangers hold a 33.4% chance of making the playoffs, with a 22.7% chance of winning the AL West, and a 10.7% chance of being one of three AL Wild Card teams. The Astros enter Tuesday with a 78.5% chance of making the playoffs, with a 75.4% chance of winning the division.

The odds aren't in the Rangers' favor, nor should they be given how they continue to play. Texas can't expect to get into the postseason if they're playing below .500 baseball, but if the series finale in Arizona was anything to take note of, this team still has fight and desire to play in October.

The bullpen held onto a tight lead in the series finale against the Diamondbacks, with Jacob Latz allowing two runs in the bottom of the ninth. Latz has been pretty lights-out this season, holding an ERA of 2.06, but even that ninth inning had Rangers fans biting their nails.

On offense, one player fans should watch for this series and the rest of the season is Corey Seager. Seager has a knack for being clutch, having won two World Series MVP awards. With the postseason blood in the water, the shark - in this case, Seager - should be hunting.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM CDT with Cody Bradford taking the mound for Texas.