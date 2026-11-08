Why Rangers Strategy May Fit Offseason’s Potential Trading Trend

The Texas Rangers have set their plan for 2027.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young says the team will maintain a flat payroll from 2026, which was around $190 million. While Texas will sign free agents, they’ll come cheap. If Young wants to add something significant, he’ll have to give up something significant.

During a conversation with reporters earlier this week, Young indicated a willingness to make trades that would net the Rangers multiple players in return. Given the franchise's current make-up, the only way for him to do that would be to trade one, or more, of their highest-paid players — Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Corey Seager.

Turns out, the strategy of other baseball operations teams may allow him to make those kinds of moves.

Baseball’s Trading Trend This Offseason

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi and the rest of baseball are getting ready to head to Las Vegas for the annual general managers meetings. Usually, this is where general managers, agents and players begin laying the groundwork for free agent moves and trades. Because of the potential for a work stoppage in December, the belief is that the GM meetings may be more busy than usual and that moves could start to happen there.

Morosi said the potential work stoppage, which will eventually lead to a new collective bargaining agreement, will keep teams from moving players with one year of team control for prospects. His list of players included Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara, Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert and Cleveland Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan. GMs don’t know what the financial system will look like and don’t want the risk of losing players sooner than expected.

Morosi also reported that teams will be more likely to move veterans on expiring deals for other veterans in the same circumstances as a way of balancing the risk. This could help Young in his desire to make the team younger and more athletic.

If he wants multiple players in return via trade, it now seems more like teams will trade off their MLB roster than their farm system to acquire veteran players. In addition to getting younger and more athletic, he wants more competition at the Major League level. That makes it more likely Young will deal for players that can help next season as opposed to waiting until 2028 or beyond.

If other GMs are using the same strategy, then it’s possible for Young to get quality in return for deGrom, Eovaldi or Seager in terms of MLB talent that can help him now. Trades between now and December seem less likely to be prospect laden, which helps his stated offseason goals.

There is still a matter of the money and the no-trade clauses, but knowing teams are on a similar page this offseason is a start to getting a potential deal done.