This Minor Trade that Could Pay Major Dividends for the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are hinting that they’re open to making trades during the offseason. Those trades could be significant.

Earlier this week, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young talked around the availability of three of his highest-paid stars — pitcher Jacob deGrom, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and shortstop Corey Seager. He didn’t directly say he was out to trade them, but he did say the hope was to make moves that would add multiple players via trade.

There’s one way for the Rangers to do that and it’s to trade one — or more of those players. But it’s not the only way to add talent.

Texas could make the kind of low-level moves it made at the trade deadline in August. Texas could use a minor trade to shore up a big need in 2027. Here’s a player to consider.

Nathan Lukes, Texas Ranger?

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nathan Lukes is an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays who is coming off a 2026 in which he slashed .277/.327/.387 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. He finished the season with a 2.2 WAR, which was a career best. But in 2025 he slashed .255/.323/.407 with 12 home runs and 65 RBI. He also had a 1.9 WAR.

He’s been a huge boost to the Blue Jays given the injury issues they’ve had in the outfield. As George Springer, a part-time right fielder, hits free agency it opens a door for Lukes to be an entrenched starter. But his track record in the last two seasons will also interest teams like the Rangers, who need outfield help.

Young also announced on Monday that center fielder Evan Carter will undergo hip labrum surgery and may not be ready for opening day. This assumes that opening day comes off as planned. Collective bargaining negotiations between MLB owners and the players will determine whether that happens or not.

But Young needs a play and shipping a prospect, or a Major Leaguer that doesn’t fit into the team’s plans anymore, for Lukes makes plenty of sense.

Lukes is primarily a right fielder. But he’s also played left field and center field. Texas has a right fielder in Brandon Nimmo. But if Carter is not ready for the season, Lukes can play center field — or Wyatt Langford can move to center field, and Lukes can play left field.

Lukes is a lefty and while he’s not a great hitter against left-handed pitching, he is better than Carter with a career .211 batting average. He was part of Toronto’s team Gold Glove award earlier this week, so his defense is solid. And, because he’s a pre-arbitration player, he won’t be a free agent until 2031 under the current CBA.

It’s a low-level trade that addresses an area of need and adds a player that can help the Rangers when Carter returns. It controls costs and adds a player with a solid track record. It’s something for the Rangers to consider.