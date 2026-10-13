Three Texas Rangers to Trade This Offseason — and Why

When the World Series ends, the Texas Rangers are going to have approximately a month to make as many moves as possible. It's unlikely to be a typical offseason.

With Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association pointed toward a work stoppage if they can't get a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, the Rangers would be shut off from doing business until there's a new agreement.

If Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young is looking to make moves, November is the month to do it. Unlike past years, he might be more willing to trade players off the Major League roster. If so, here are three Rangers to trade this offseason and why.

Jake Burger

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why: He doesn’t fit what the Rangers want.

When Texas traded for Jake Burger before the 2025 season, they were looking for cheap power, slugging and home runs. He had significant injury issues that limited his production in 2025. He even spent a week in the minor leagues early in the season to tune up his swing.

Berger bounced back in a big way in 2026 as he led the Rangers with 28 home runs and 90 RBI. But he only batted .228, had a career-worst 167 strikeouts and only had a .302 on-base percentage.

As Texas tries to get younger and more athletic and values on-base percentage over slugging, Burger may not fit what the Rangers are looking for anymore. Texas could trade him to a team that's looking for cheap power because he still has two years of team control left.

That would open a spot for Texas to try someone that better fits the profile at the position, perhaps Ezequiel Duran or Justin Foscue. If the Rangers make this move, it’s just an acknowledgement that Burger doesn’t fit the way he fit two years ago.

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why: Contract and injury issues

The Rangers will have a hard time moving Corey Seager if that's what they want to do. He now has 10/5 rights, which means he has 10 years in the Majors and five years with the Rangers. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, that gives him a full no-trade clause. So Seager would have to approve any deal.

The Rangers would also have to execute that deal before any work stoppage on Dec. 1. If the Rangers make the trade, it's an acknowledgment that they can no longer afford his contract, which has five more years and $31.5 million per season. It also acknowledges his injury history. He was on the injured list three times in 2026 and has missed considerable time each of the last four seasons.

When he's healthy, he's highly productive. But Texas must consider the remaining return on the 32-year-old’s contract and the lack of flexibility it creates if he can’t play.

Evan Carter

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why: Injury history and opening the position

Evan Carter is now at a point in his career where the Rangers have less opportunity to tout his potential against his production. He slashed .194/.288/.315 with nine home runs and 40 RBI in 141 games and Texas is desperate for him to be a non-platoon center fielder. Leadership loves his glove, but his bat may only allow him to become a fourth or fifth outfielder.

So long as he remains on the roster the Rangers are going to try and keep him in center field. But if Carter can't produce, then he's just taking up a spot on the roster and in the lineup that could be taken by another player. The Rangers have candidates. Duran could play there. So could Cameron Cauley and so could Wyatt Langford, who has been patrolling left field since he made his Major League debut in 2024. But he has the defensive chops to play the position.

Trading Carter now, when other teams are still intrigued with his potential, would allow Texas to maximize its return. It would give Carter a fresh start with another team and allow the Rangers to build more competition at a position that requires an offensive boost in 2027.