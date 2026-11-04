Rangers 2027 Payroll Budget Best-Case Scenario Given Contract Constraints

Back in late September, Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said he would know his payroll budget by November.

On Monday, he spoke to reporters to kick off free agency, saying the team’s payroll is expected to be “very similar” to the 2026 payroll, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required).

That’s probably the best-case scenario considering the potential tumult this offseason and the Rangers’ high-priced contracts already in-house.

If Major League owners and the MLB Players Association cannot come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1, then the owners are expected to lock the players out. Until the 2021-22 lockout, there is far less optimism about coming to an agreement that won’t impact the 2027 schedule.

Rangers 2027 Payroll

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young’s announcement was certainly better than the alternative. Last offseason, he was asked by Rangers ownership to trim payroll after three straight years of paying into the league’s competitive balance tax and only having a 2023 World Series title to show for it. The decision is part of the reason manager Bruce Bochy opted to leave the organization after last season.

There was some thought that the Rangers might cut further into payroll this offseason, given Young’s announcement in September that his intention is to craft a team that is younger, more athletic and more versatile for 2027.

The pre-free agency moves were made to give him as much flexibility as possible. The Rangers did not re-sign any of their free agents and the three players with mutual options — designated hitter Joc Pederson, pitcher Jakob Junis and catcher Kyle Higashioka — did not pick them up.

But Texas still has significant payroll for at least another season. Pitcher Jacob deGrom, pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, shortstop Corey Seager and outfielder Brandon Nimmo will make more than $100 million combined in 2027 — unless the Rangers move one of them in a trade. It isn’t out of the question. Both deGrom and Seager have received trade inquiries in the last year.

But if Young doesn’t have a mandate to cut payroll, then he doesn’t have to move any of those players unless he receives quality in return.

By maintaining last year’s payroll, Young is going after what he called his biggest priority this offseason, which was improving the bullpen. To that end, the Rangers claimed former Mets and Giants reliever Jose Butto off waivers on Monday. The right-hander missed most of 2026 with a blood clot in his arm but is expected to be ready for the 2027 season.

Texas did a good job of putting together a bullpen on the cheap, with signings like Junis, Tyler Alexander and Cal Quantrill — who moved into the rotation in June for an injured Jack Leiter — all paying off.

Young can’t go on a spending spree. But this is better than the alternative.