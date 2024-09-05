Kumar Rising! Texas Rangers Have New Top-Rated Minor League Prospect
Kumar Rocker has blown away the competition this summer, and the baseball world has taken notice. The Texas Rangers right-hander is now listed as the organization's top prospect by Baseball America.
The site re-ranked its top 100 for September, and Rocker moved into the top spot in the organization at No. 30.
The other three in the top 100 are shortstop Sebastian Walcott at No. 55, pitcher Alejandro Rosario at No. 86, and pitcher Emiliano Teodo at No. 97.
Walcott, along with Teodo and pitcher Winston Santos, was one of three Rangers who represented the team at the MLB Futures Game in July.
Walcott’s drop has less to do with him than it does with Rocker, who has been one of the best pitchers in minor league baseball since he wrapped up his rehab assignment coming off of Tommy John surgery.
Rocker was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week after his first start with Triple-A Round Rock. The 24-year-old threw five scoreless innings, giving up one hit. He struck out a career-high and walked none in 67 pitches, with 44 strikes, against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
In his nine minor-league games with Round Rock, Double-A Frisco and the Arizona Complex League Rangers he has a 1.71 ERA with 47 strikeouts and four walks. His 11.75 strikeout/walk ratio is tied for fourth in the minors for pitchers with a minimum of 30 innings.
Rocker was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He missed most of last season after his surgery.
Walcott, who was the Rangers’ top international signee in 2023, is slashing .258.342/.431/.773 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 112 games for High-A Hickory.
Rosario is in his first professional season and was recently promoted to Frisco. With Class-A Down East and Hickory he is 4-5 with a 2.24 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) with 129 strikeouts and 13 walks in 88.1 innings. He was a fifth-round pick in 2023 out of Miami.
Teodo has pitched at Frisco all season and is 5-4 with a 2.00 ERA in 19 starts, with 108 strikeouts and 49 walks in 85.1 innings.