Texas Rangers Injured Rookie Begins Road Back With Rehab Assignment
Texas Rangers infielder Justin Foscue played his first game since April on Wednesday, as he started an injury rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Rangers in Arizona.
Foscue has been on the injured list since April 8 with an oblique strain. He's on the Rangers’ 60-day IL and is eligible to return on Friday.
He won’t be back with the Rangers on Friday, however. He's likely to continue his rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock before he's ready to rejoin the Rangers roster.
Foscue batted second and served as the designated hitter. He was 1-for-4 with a walk.
Foscue was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2020 out of Mississippi State and emerged as one of their top infield prospects last year. But the middle infielder's path to the Majors was blocked by the long-term contracts of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.
Texas has long been intrigued by Foscue's hitting ability. When third baseman Josh Jung was placed on the IL a week into the season, the Rangers called up Foscue, 25.
In two MLB at-bats, Foscue was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Rangers would love to have a healthy Foscue right about now, as Seager left Wednesday’s game with left hamstring tightness that the Rangers believe to be minor. Texas is off on Thursday.
Jung remains on the 60-day IL and has not started a rehab assignment. Outfielder Evan Carter remains on the 10-day IL with a lumbar strain. Bruce Bochy said this week that Carter would need at least a month before he could return.
