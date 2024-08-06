Top Texas Rangers Prospect Joins Rare Statistical Group

10 homers, 20 doubles & 15 stolen bases on the season for @swalcott242. 🔥



Walcott is the third player in the last 12 years to record 10 HR, 20 2B and 15 SB for a full season affiliate at age 18 joining Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Chourio. pic.twitter.com/Sr1UZgNLUl