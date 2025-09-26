Rangers-Guardians Series Preview (9/26-28/25): How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers will wrap up the 2025 regular season with a three-game series at the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Friday.
The Rangers (80-79) need to win one of their final three games to finish .500 for the campaign. Two wins would give them an over .500 season for the first time since their World Series championship season in 2023. Texas is heading into an offseason full of questions.
The Guardians are fighting for the AL Central title with the Detroit Tigers, and every win is precious for a team that would rather play a wild series at home than on the road.
Here is the entire preview for the series, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game Day: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 26-28
Game Time: Friday: 6:10 p.m. CT; Saturday: 6:15 p.m. CT; Sunday: 2:10 p.m. CT
Watch: Friday, Sunday Games: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); Guardians TV (Guardians); Saturday Game: Fox.
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network, WARF 1350 (Guardians)
Where: Progressive Field, Cleveland
Series Rotation
Rangers: Friday: RHP Jack Leiter (9-10, 3.92); Saturday: TBD; Sunday: TBD
Leiter is the only starter locked in for the series. He’s taken losses in each of his last two starts and is 2-4 with a 3.86 ERA in his last seven starts, with 42 strikeouts and 12 walks. If one goes back and tracks the rotation, right-hander Merrill Kelly (12-9, 3.52) is the likely starter on Saturday and Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.34) is the likely starter on Sunday. The Rangers could opt for a bullpen game or calling up a starter like Kumar Rocker as they’re out of the playoff race.
Guardians: Friday: RHP Slade Cecconi (7-6, 4.15); Saturday: TBD; Sunday: TBD
The Guardians will likely make decisions on their starters for Saturday and Sunday based on where they are in the playoff face. Cecconi hopes to get them off to a good start to the weekend. He’s won two of his last three games and is 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA in his last seven games, with 33 strikeouts and seven walks in 42.2 innings. He could take the ball in the second game of an AL wild card series next week.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Wyatt Langford, OF (10-day, left oblique strain, Sept. 24): Langford’s season ends with his move to the IL.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Seager has been shut down for the season.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot fracture, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has been shut down for the season.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty has been shut down for the season.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi will miss the remainder of the regular season.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down for the season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.
Note: Some injury updates provided by MLB.com.