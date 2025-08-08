Texas Rangers Game Today (8/8/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream
Things get no easier for the Texas Rangers as they continue their nine-game homestand at Globe Life Field on Friday.
The Rangers (60-56) will host the Philadelphia Phillies (65-49) in the first game of a three-game series.
Texas is coming off winning two out of three games over the New York Yankees. The Phillies are 5-5 in their last 10 and lost their most recent game on Wednesday against Baltimore.
The Phillies lead the NL East by 2.5 games over the New York Mets. The Rangers are 4.5 games behind Houston in the AL West and 1.5 games out of the final wild card berth.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Game Day: Friday, Aug. 8
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV), MLB Network (out-of-market only)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Phillies: NBCSP, MLBN (out-of-market only)/94 WIP FM, WTTM 1680 AM.
Friday’s Probable Pitchers
Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (10-3, 2.40)
Sánchez was moved up into the opener after the Phillies opted to push back Zack Wheeler two games due to shoulder soreness.
Sánchez has been excellent all season, with 145 strikeouts against 34 walks in 138.2 innings. In his last seven starts he is 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA, with 53 strikeouts and nine walks in 51 innings. He’ll be a stiff test for a Rangers lineup that has been inconsistent all season.
Rangers: RHP Merrill Kelly (9-6, 3.22)
Kelly was the Rangers’ only starting pitching addition at the trade deadline. He made his debut last weekend in Seattle and overall, he looked the part of a quality starter. He went 5.2 innings against Seattle, as he allowed four hits, two runs and no walks. He struck out six.
He faced Philly in May while with Arizona. He allowed four hits and one run in five innings in a no-decision. He struck out two and walked none. He threw just 60 pitches.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
Philadelphia Phillies
TBA
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Jake Burger, 1B (10-Day, left quad strain, placed on July 16, retractive to July 13, eligible to return): Burger is on a rehab assignment Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers have not indicated when he’ll be activated.
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter hopes to ramp up baseball activities on Friday.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin played catch on Monday and hopes his next step is to throw off a mound.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is on a minor league rehab assignment but has not pitched since July 31.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): The Rangers believe Mahle will be ready to return at some point this season.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
