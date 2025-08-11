Texas Rangers Game Today (8/11/25): Preview, Lineup, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are smarting from a four-game losing streak and hope to turn things around when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series at Globe Life Field that starts on Monday.
Little went right for the Rangers during their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Texas (60-59) was swept, the offense went cold and even Jacob deGrom’s start on Saturday didn’t go as hoped. Texas is now 5.5 games back in the AL West and 2.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card berth.
The Diamondbacks (57-61) helped out the Rangers at the trade deadline by dealing starting pitcher Merrill Kelly to Texas. Kelly and the Diamondbacks will get reacquainted on Wednesday when they face one another in the finale of the series. In the meantime, Arizona is coming into this series having swept the Colorado Rockies.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, starting lineups, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Game Day: Monday, Aug. 11
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television/Radio: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network (TV)/105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish); Diamondbacks: Dbacks.TV/98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (6-3, 3.20)
Nelson is a pitcher that the Diamondbacks can build around for the future. He is 5-2 with a 2.65 ERA in his last 15 games, 13 of which have been starts. In that span he has struck out 66 and walked 22 in 78 innings.
He is coming off a no-decision against seeing Diego in his last start, in which he pitched 5.2 innings, allowed six hits, two earned runs and two walks against eight strikeouts. For the season, he has struck out 89 and walked 30 in 101.1 innings. Batters are hitting.204 against him andhe has a 1.05 WHIP.
Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.38)
Thanks to a month-long stint on the injury list, Eovaldi doesn't yet qualify to be considered for the American League Cy Young. But it's coming, and he's going to be a contender. In his last seven games he is 6-0 with a 1.08 ERA, has struck out 38 and walked 10 in 41.2 innings.
He was named the American League pitcher of the month for July after going 5-0 in five starts. Dating back to his last 15 starts, he is 9-1 with a 1.04 ERA. For the season he has struck out 111 and walked 20 in 111 innings. Batters are hitting just .186 against him.
Batting Order
Texas Rangers
TBA
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBA
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Evan Carter, OF (10-Day, back spasms, placed on Aug. 2, eligible to return Aug. 12): Carter is expected to take a live batting practice on Monday.
Chris Martin, RHP (15-Day, left calf strain, placed on July 21, eligible to return Aug. 5): Martin will throw a live batting practice on Tuesday.
Jacob Webb, RHP (15-Day, back spasms, placed on July 30, retroactive to July 29, eligible to return on Aug. 13): The Rangers are hopeful Webb will only miss the minimum 15 days.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz is on a minor league rehab assignment but has not pitched since July 31. He told reporters earlier this week that he is shut down for the time being as he’s had difficulty regaining his velocity.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return mid-August): He is playing catch and beginning to stretch out. Bochy said that will be his regimen for the next two weeks.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.